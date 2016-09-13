Lawson State wants to help former ITT Tech students; Ronda has m - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Lawson State wants to help former ITT Tech students; Ronda has more on GDA at 5 a.m.

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Good morning!  We are on your side this morning with breaking news.  Meanwhile, here are just a few or your headlines this morning:

Lawson State Community College wants to help former I-T-T Tech students. Ronda Robinson has the latest on an open house today.

We are hearing from Hillary Clinton on her health and also from Donald Trump, who wishes her good health, but was attacking something she said.

Victoryland is reopening.  We'll have reaction this morning. 

Birmingham police say a person of interest in the deadly Gate City shooting has turned himself in.  

Happening today, a soldier's body is returning home to Alabama, 66 years after he went missing during the Korean War.

