Monday marked WBRC's debut of 'The Four' Newscast

Good evening from the WBRC FOX6 Newsroom. This is Jonathan Hardison with a look at the stories we're following for you this evening:

First off, I hope you enjoyed the debut of 'The Four,' our new 4 p.m. newscast which launched this afternoon. One of the four ladies on that show is our new anchor, Bree Sison, who will join my friend Steve Crocker starting tonight for WBRC FOX6 News at 9. In that newscast, our Jamiese Price is talking to local Islamic leaders who are worried about the safety of Muslims in Birmingham tonight after an arsonist set fire to the Orlando mosque attended by the Pulse nightclub shooter.



Beth Shelburne and I will join you for WBRC FOX6 News at 10 with the story of an Opelika high school apologizing to more than 100 girls who were turned away from the Homecoming dance because their skirts weren’t considered 'knee-length.'

Keep up with the latest news on WBRC.com, in the WBRC News app, and follow me on Twitter @FOX6Hardison and on Facebook.