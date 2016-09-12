Birmingham FD: Minor injuries after train-taxi cab collision

Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service says there are only minor injuries after a taxi cab was struck by a train.

The scene is at Jefferson Avenue Southwest and 24th Street Southwest.

Several engines responded but thankfully the fire department say the driver had minor injuries and is expected to be OK. Fire officials say the driver was out of the cab and walking around when their crews arrived.

The fire service tweeted out several photos from the scene showing the cab sheared in half. The back half of the cab appears flattened.

Engines 15, 24, Quint 20, Battalion 1 on scene of cab hit by train @ Jefferson Ave SW and 24th St. pic.twitter.com/UWrxbBWINt — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) September 12, 2016

Only one minor injury @ train vs cab. Jefferson Ave SW @ 24th St. pic.twitter.com/G9gckrqLZp — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) September 12, 2016

As of 5 p.m., crews were getting ready to clear the wreckage by tow truck. Traffic was expected to start moving as normal shortly after.

Birmingham authorities are still investigating how this happened. Representatives from Norfolk Southern were also at the scene assisting in the investigation.

