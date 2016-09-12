A massive clean up is underway in Birmingham, Clare has a live r - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

A massive clean up is underway in Birmingham, Clare has a live report on GDA at 7 a.m.

(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Here's what is coming up on Good Day Alabama:

Hillary Clinton is taking a breaking from the campaign trail after being diagnosed with pneumonia. We take a look at the health of both Clinton and Trump.

A massive neighborhood clean up effort is underway in Birmingham. Clare Huddleston will have a live report.

A job training opportunity begins this week in Tuscaloosa, in response to a need in the local workforce. Terri Brewer is live in Tuscaloosa.

Jeh Jeh is live from Homewood High School talking about a partnership between the Homewood City School System and the YMCA.

Today a brand new program begins right here on WBRC. We debut the new show called "The Four" at 4 p.m. today! 

