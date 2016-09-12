A massive clean up is underway in Birmingham, Clare has a live report on GDA at 7 a.m.

Here's what is coming up on Good Day Alabama:

Hillary Clinton is taking a breaking from the campaign trail after being diagnosed with pneumonia. We take a look at the health of both Clinton and Trump.

A massive neighborhood clean up effort is underway in Birmingham. Clare Huddleston will have a live report.

A job training opportunity begins this week in Tuscaloosa, in response to a need in the local workforce. Terri Brewer is live in Tuscaloosa.

Jeh Jeh is live from Homewood High School talking about a partnership between the Homewood City School System and the YMCA.

Today a brand new program begins right here on WBRC. We debut the new show called "The Four" at 4 p.m. today!

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.

Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.