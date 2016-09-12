Clare has more on GDA at 5 a.m. on a deadly shooting in Gate City

This morning on Good Day Alabama:

Birmingham police are looking for the person who shot six people in Gate City - killing one just hours after a peace rally in the neighborhood. Clare Huddleston is following this story and will have the latest information.

Also, Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has cancelled campaign stops to the west coast while she recovers from pneumonia.

Happening today, jury selection for the Justin Ross Harris trial begins in Georgia. He's the Tuscaloosa native. accused of leaving his son to die in a hot SUV in Georgia.

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.

Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.