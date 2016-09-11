Birmingham police say 5 people shot, 1 person dead in Gate City shooting

Police are responding to a shooting in the 6400 block of Kimberly Avenue in northeast Birmingham on Sunday night.

Police initially believed there was one deceased victim, but then updated us to say that person was in critical condition.

Then, around 9:30 p.m., police confirmed one person was dead and five were injured.

Police say the five others do not have critical injuries.

There was a very large scene and multiple officers responded to the neighborhood to investigate.

This is in the Gate City community. Earlier in the day, the community held a stop the violence event.

