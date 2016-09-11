Doctor: Clinton diagnosed Friday with pneumonia, recovering afte - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Doctor: Clinton diagnosed Friday with pneumonia, recovering after 9/11 event

Hillary Clinton (Source: WBRC video) Hillary Clinton (Source: WBRC video)
NEW YORK, NY (WBRC) -

According to the Associated Press, a doctor says presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton was diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday.

She is being treated with antibiotics.

Her health was in the spotlight Sunday after she left a 9/11 anniversary memorial event in New York City. Her campaign told media that she was feeling "overheated."

Video later surfaced of Clinton being helped to a van by staffers. They appeared to be supporting her and she stumbled while entering the vehicle. She spent some time at her daughter's apartment before leaving again, saying she was feeling better.

