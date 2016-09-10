Trooper Taylor (and his towel) returns to Auburn

Former Auburn assistant football coach Trooper Taylor is returning to Jordan-Hare stadium for the first time since 2012, this time as an assistant coach for their opponent Arkansas State.

Taylor coached at Auburn for four years, from 2009 to 2012. He admitted he’s excited about seeing some familiar faces when returning to Auburn for the game.

“I’m excited about it. It wasn’t like I circled it on the calendar or anything, but being honest, I’m looking forward to it,” Taylor said.

And of course, he brought along his iconic towel.

Taylor said his 7th grade football coach popped players with a towel get them to line up correctly.

Taylor said he used a towel to act like he was popping his players, and since he had it, he started twirling it around—not expecting that the crowd would go wild.

“It just became contagious. So everywhere I’ve gone, I’ve always taken the towel with me, I’ve always tried to use it as a way to create some enthusiasm,” he added.

The Auburn vs. Arkansas State game kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

