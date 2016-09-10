Hoover takes down Spain Park 26-8

The Hoover Bucs got some of their mojo back with a 26-8 victory over Spain Park.

Hoover quarterback Garrett Farquhar scored a touchdown, but it was his solid play running the offense that helped the Bycs beat the Jags.

"It was a nice win. The kids played hard. But this is just one game we have to get better next week," Hoover head coach Jason Niblett said.

Other standout players for Hoover in the win were Chase Brown with two interceptions and kicker Barrett Pickering was good on four field goals.

The win ended a two game slide for Hoover against Spain Park.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.