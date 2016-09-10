Hueytown falls to Ramsay in Class 6A Region 5 matchup - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hueytown falls to Ramsay in Class 6A Region 5 matchup

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

There were a lot of Division 1 athletes on the field in Hueytown for the big matchup between the Golden Gophers and Birmingham City Champs Ramsay Rams.

Although things started rough, Ramsay quarterback Baniko Harley finished in the zone.

When Harley had a punt partially blocked in the first quarter, he blocked it out of his mind and started to dissect the Hueytown defense.

Later in the first quarter Terrell Gardner ran a  punt return back to the 30 yard line of the Gophers. It set up a six yard touchdown run by Jamarcus Ellison. The PAT was no good.

Then Harley got revved up. After a masterful 80 yard drive Baniko Harley finished off the 15 play drive with a three yard rushing touchdown. The two point conversion was good and Ramsay was leading 14-0.

Harley not only ran for two touchdowns, the other one a seven yarder, he threw for a couple. One was a 26 yard touchdown to Starling Thomas and a 66 yard touchdown to Thomas Hrabowski.

Hueytown got on the board for the first time with a 30 yard field goal from Bayley Hagood. They later scored their first and only touchdown.

Ramsay won 48-16 to remaining unbeaten in Region 5 at 3-0. Hueytown falls to 3-1.

