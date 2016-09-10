High School Football Week 3 Final Scores

The following is a list of scores from high school football games provided by the AHSAA:
Class 7A
Auburn 31, Prattville 14
Bob Jones 48, Sparkman 26
Buckhorn 28, Huntsville 14
Davidson 41, Baker 21
Enterprise 12, Jeff Davis 0
Foley 30, Alma Bryant 7
Hewitt-Trussville 62, Grissom 13
Hoover 26, Spain Park 8
Huffman 24, Tuscaloosa County 14
James Clemens 21, Gadsden City 14
Lee-Montgomery 42, Smiths Station 14
Mary Montgomery 27, Murphy 17
Mountain Brook 20, Thompson 17
Oak Mountain 34, Vestavia Hills 7
Shades Valley 39, Blackman (TN) 29
Theodore 35, Fairhope 10
Class 6A
Albertville 42, Brewer 7
B.C. Rain 42, Gulf Shores 24
Benjamin Russell 40, Chelsea 29
Blount 42, Saraland 7
Daphne 31, LeFlore 0
Decatur 34, Columbia 0
Gardendale 55, Carver-Birmingham 18
Hartselle 13, Florence 0
Hazel Green 44, Austin 42
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 49, Bessemer City 13
Homewood 13, Wenonah 12
Lee-Huntsville 34, Brooks 28 (OT)
McAdory 47, Paul Bryant 13
Minor 62, Center Point 14
Muscle Shoals 31, Athens 21
Northridge 31, Brookwood 17
Opelika 42, Chilton County 0
Oxford 52, Cullman 28
Park Crossing 38, Northview 0
Parker 68, John Carroll Catholic 7
Pelham 27, Helena 23
Pell City 35, Southside-Gadsden 21
Pinson Valley 21, Clay-Chalkville 14 (2 OT)
Ramsay 48, Hueytown 16
Sidney Lanier 42, Russell County 14
Spanish Fort 43, Robertsdale 0
Wetumpka 54, Stanhope Elmore 17
Class 5A
Alexandria 45, Boaz 0
Arab 34, Crossville 7
Beauregard 49, Sylacauga 21
Briarwood Christian 15, Wenonah 14
B.T. Washington 36, Rehobeth 0
Calera 45, Central-Tuscaloosa 22
Carroll 35, Headland 0
Charles Henderson 37, Greenville 26
Citronelle 35, Leroy 24
Cleburne County 40, Valley 20
Dallas County 34, Selma 18
Demopolis 49, Marbury 7
East Limestone 53, Ardmore 21
Etowah 14, Guntersville 7
Eufaula 17, Central-Clay County 10
Fairfield 12, Woodlawn 7
Hayden 14, Curry 0
Jackson 47, Wilcox Central 6
Jemison 28, Sumter Central 20
Lincoln 13, Talladega 6
Mae Jemison 35, St. John Paul II Catholic 6
Moody 27, Shelby County 20
Mortimer Jordan 48, Corner 27
Pleasant Grove 38, St. Clair County 9
Russellville 43, Lawrence County 27
Scottsboro 62, Douglas 6
St. Paul’s Episcopal 32, Williamson 8
Vigor 49, Faith Academy 0
West Point 42, Springville 10
Class 4A
Ashford 27, Bullock County 26
Bibb County 26, Northside 20
Central-Florence 44, Priceville 19
Cherokee County 37, Anniston 0
Dale County 25, Alabama Christian 7
Dora 18, Fayette County 7
Haleyville 35, Cordova 13
Hamilton 35, Good Hope 24
Handley 47, Elmore County 21
Jacksonville 31, Hokes Bluff 27
Leeds 46, Dadeville 14
Madison Academy 39, Randolph 36
Monroe County 24, Escambia County 18
Mountgomery Catholic 26, Trinity Presbyterian 8
Munford 47, Holtville 0
North Jackson 50, Madison County 26
Oak Grove 55, Hale County 36
Oneonta 42, Ashville 28
Rogers 34, West Limestone 13
Saint James 24, Fultondale 18
Saks 51, White Plains 6
Sardis 26, Geraldine 0
Satsuma 29, WS Neal 12
Sipsey Valley 53, Holt 0
UMS-Wright 14, Andalusia 7
West Blocton 40, Greensboro 14
Westminster Christian 28, DAR 18
Wilson 35, Danville 6
Class 3A
American Christian 48, Carbon Hill 6
Clarke County 35, Flomaton 21
Colbert County 57, Elkmont 10
Colbert Heights 42, West Morgan 27
Cottage Hill Christian 34, Excel 28
Daleville 48, Houston Academy 14
Gordo 41, Midfield 6
Hanceville 28, Vinemont 22
Holly Pond 34, Susan Moore 28
JB Pennington 28, Locust Fork 26
Lauderdale County 41, East Lawrence 0
Lexington 28, Clements 17
Mobile Christian 34, Bayside Academy 12
Montevallo 45, BB Comer 22
New Hope 36, Sylvania 27
North Sand Mountain 38, Brindlee Mountain 6
Oakman 34, Greene County 6
Ohatchee 47, Pleasant Valley 7
Opp 28, Wicksburg 16
Piedmont 42, Randolph County 14
Pike County 21, Montgomery Academy 14
Plainview 43, Pisgah 8
Prattville Chrisitan 33, Central Coosa 22
Slocomb 21, Geneva 14
Southside-Selma 50, Beulah 20
Straughn 21, Providence Christian 14
TR Miller 38, Hillcrest-Evergreen 13
Weaver 27, Walter Wellborn 6
Class 2A
Abbeville 34, Cottonwood 8
Aliceville 58, Francis Marion 16
Central-Hayneville 54, Calhoun 0
Chickasaw 25, St. Luke’s Episcopal 19
Cleveland 33, West End 26
Elba 64, Samson 20
Fyffe 50, Westbrook Christian 3
Gaston 41, Collinsville 38
Geneva County 45, Ariton 20
Goshen 29, Luverne 13
G.W. Long 49, Barbour County 17
J.U. Blacksher 32, Choctaw County 12
Keith 22, Billingsley 20
LaFayette 42, Fayetteville 34
Lamar County 24, Mars Hill Bible 18
Lanett 58, Vincent 13
New Brockton 41, Zion Chapel 0
Ranburne 24, Woodland 0
Red Bay 30, Hatton 7
Reeltown 26, Horseshoe Bend 19
Sand Rock 27, Ider 0
Section 60, Asbury 0
Sheffield 35, Phil Campbell 27
Tanner 56, Winston County 8
Tarrant 49, Falkville 22
Verbena 21, Thorsby 6
Washington County 50, Southern Choctaw 48
Class 1A
Addison 24, Sumiton Christian 21
A.L. Johnson 44, Fruitdale 12
Brantley 57, Pleasant Home 6
Cedar Bluff 41, Gaylesville 6
Decatur Heritage 28, Meek 22
Georgiana 50, Kinston 0
Hackleburg 40, Tharptown 14
Holy Spirit Catholic 76, Brillant 20
Isabella 73, Autaugaville 0
Linden 69, McIntosh 0
Loachapoka 42, Ellwood Christian 0
Lynn 51, RA Hubbard 6
Maplesville 56, Highland Home 0
McKenzie 42, Houston County 39
Millry 73, JF Shields 0
Notasulga 39, R.C. Hatch 6
Phillips 24, Vina 8
Pickens County 49, Marion County 7
Ragland 62, Coosa Christian 33
Red Level 49, Florala 15
Shoals Christian 42, Waterloo 26
South Lamar 22, Berry 8
Spring Garden 60, Woodville 0
Sweet Water 33, Marengo 22
Valley Head 35, Jacksonville Christian 21
Victory Christian 31, Appalachian 0
Wadley 36, Talladega County Central 20
Winterboro 55, Donoho 35
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.