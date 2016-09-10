High School Football Week 3 Final Scores

The following is a list of scores from high school football games provided by the AHSAA:

Class 7A

Auburn 31, Prattville 14

Bob Jones 48, Sparkman 26

Buckhorn 28, Huntsville 14

Davidson 41, Baker 21

Enterprise 12, Jeff Davis 0

Foley 30, Alma Bryant 7

Hewitt-Trussville 62, Grissom 13

Hoover 26, Spain Park 8

Huffman 24, Tuscaloosa County 14

James Clemens 21, Gadsden City 14

Lee-Montgomery 42, Smiths Station 14

Mary Montgomery 27, Murphy 17

Mountain Brook 20, Thompson 17

Oak Mountain 34, Vestavia Hills 7

Shades Valley 39, Blackman (TN) 29

Theodore 35, Fairhope 10

Class 6A

Albertville 42, Brewer 7

B.C. Rain 42, Gulf Shores 24

Benjamin Russell 40, Chelsea 29

Blount 42, Saraland 7

Daphne 31, LeFlore 0

Decatur 34, Columbia 0

Gardendale 55, Carver-Birmingham 18

Hartselle 13, Florence 0

Hazel Green 44, Austin 42

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 49, Bessemer City 13

Homewood 13, Wenonah 12

Lee-Huntsville 34, Brooks 28 (OT)

McAdory 47, Paul Bryant 13

Minor 62, Center Point 14

Muscle Shoals 31, Athens 21

Northridge 31, Brookwood 17

Opelika 42, Chilton County 0

Oxford 52, Cullman 28

Park Crossing 38, Northview 0

Parker 68, John Carroll Catholic 7

Pelham 27, Helena 23

Pell City 35, Southside-Gadsden 21

Pinson Valley 21, Clay-Chalkville 14 (2 OT)

Ramsay 48, Hueytown 16

Sidney Lanier 42, Russell County 14

Spanish Fort 43, Robertsdale 0

Wetumpka 54, Stanhope Elmore 17

Class 5A

Alexandria 45, Boaz 0

Arab 34, Crossville 7

Beauregard 49, Sylacauga 21

Briarwood Christian 15, Wenonah 14

B.T. Washington 36, Rehobeth 0

Calera 45, Central-Tuscaloosa 22

Carroll 35, Headland 0

Charles Henderson 37, Greenville 26

Citronelle 35, Leroy 24

Cleburne County 40, Valley 20

Dallas County 34, Selma 18

Demopolis 49, Marbury 7

East Limestone 53, Ardmore 21

Etowah 14, Guntersville 7

Eufaula 17, Central-Clay County 10

Fairfield 12, Woodlawn 7

Hayden 14, Curry 0

Jackson 47, Wilcox Central 6

Jemison 28, Sumter Central 20

Lincoln 13, Talladega 6

Mae Jemison 35, St. John Paul II Catholic 6

Moody 27, Shelby County 20

Mortimer Jordan 48, Corner 27

Pleasant Grove 38, St. Clair County 9

Russellville 43, Lawrence County 27

Scottsboro 62, Douglas 6

St. Paul’s Episcopal 32, Williamson 8

Vigor 49, Faith Academy 0

West Point 42, Springville 10



Class 4A

Ashford 27, Bullock County 26

Bibb County 26, Northside 20

Central-Florence 44, Priceville 19

Cherokee County 37, Anniston 0

Dale County 25, Alabama Christian 7

Dora 18, Fayette County 7

Haleyville 35, Cordova 13

Hamilton 35, Good Hope 24

Handley 47, Elmore County 21

Jacksonville 31, Hokes Bluff 27

Leeds 46, Dadeville 14

Madison Academy 39, Randolph 36

Monroe County 24, Escambia County 18

Mountgomery Catholic 26, Trinity Presbyterian 8

Munford 47, Holtville 0

North Jackson 50, Madison County 26

Oak Grove 55, Hale County 36

Oneonta 42, Ashville 28

Rogers 34, West Limestone 13

Saint James 24, Fultondale 18

Saks 51, White Plains 6

Sardis 26, Geraldine 0

Satsuma 29, WS Neal 12

Sipsey Valley 53, Holt 0

UMS-Wright 14, Andalusia 7

West Blocton 40, Greensboro 14

Westminster Christian 28, DAR 18

Wilson 35, Danville 6



Class 3A

American Christian 48, Carbon Hill 6

Clarke County 35, Flomaton 21

Colbert County 57, Elkmont 10

Colbert Heights 42, West Morgan 27

Cottage Hill Christian 34, Excel 28

Daleville 48, Houston Academy 14

Gordo 41, Midfield 6

Hanceville 28, Vinemont 22

Holly Pond 34, Susan Moore 28

JB Pennington 28, Locust Fork 26

Lauderdale County 41, East Lawrence 0

Lexington 28, Clements 17

Mobile Christian 34, Bayside Academy 12

Montevallo 45, BB Comer 22

New Hope 36, Sylvania 27

North Sand Mountain 38, Brindlee Mountain 6

Oakman 34, Greene County 6

Ohatchee 47, Pleasant Valley 7

Opp 28, Wicksburg 16

Piedmont 42, Randolph County 14

Pike County 21, Montgomery Academy 14

Plainview 43, Pisgah 8

Prattville Chrisitan 33, Central Coosa 22

Slocomb 21, Geneva 14

Southside-Selma 50, Beulah 20

Straughn 21, Providence Christian 14

TR Miller 38, Hillcrest-Evergreen 13

Weaver 27, Walter Wellborn 6



Class 2A

Abbeville 34, Cottonwood 8

Aliceville 58, Francis Marion 16

Central-Hayneville 54, Calhoun 0

Chickasaw 25, St. Luke’s Episcopal 19

Cleveland 33, West End 26

Elba 64, Samson 20

Fyffe 50, Westbrook Christian 3

Gaston 41, Collinsville 38

Geneva County 45, Ariton 20

Goshen 29, Luverne 13

G.W. Long 49, Barbour County 17

J.U. Blacksher 32, Choctaw County 12

Keith 22, Billingsley 20

LaFayette 42, Fayetteville 34

Lamar County 24, Mars Hill Bible 18

Lanett 58, Vincent 13

New Brockton 41, Zion Chapel 0

Ranburne 24, Woodland 0

Red Bay 30, Hatton 7

Reeltown 26, Horseshoe Bend 19

Sand Rock 27, Ider 0

Section 60, Asbury 0

Sheffield 35, Phil Campbell 27

Tanner 56, Winston County 8

Tarrant 49, Falkville 22

Verbena 21, Thorsby 6

Washington County 50, Southern Choctaw 48



Class 1A

Addison 24, Sumiton Christian 21

A.L. Johnson 44, Fruitdale 12

Brantley 57, Pleasant Home 6

Cedar Bluff 41, Gaylesville 6

Decatur Heritage 28, Meek 22

Georgiana 50, Kinston 0

Hackleburg 40, Tharptown 14

Holy Spirit Catholic 76, Brillant 20

Isabella 73, Autaugaville 0

Linden 69, McIntosh 0

Loachapoka 42, Ellwood Christian 0

Lynn 51, RA Hubbard 6

Maplesville 56, Highland Home 0

McKenzie 42, Houston County 39

Millry 73, JF Shields 0

Notasulga 39, R.C. Hatch 6

Phillips 24, Vina 8

Pickens County 49, Marion County 7

Ragland 62, Coosa Christian 33

Red Level 49, Florala 15

Shoals Christian 42, Waterloo 26

South Lamar 22, Berry 8

Spring Garden 60, Woodville 0

Sweet Water 33, Marengo 22

Valley Head 35, Jacksonville Christian 21

Victory Christian 31, Appalachian 0

Wadley 36, Talladega County Central 20

Winterboro 55, Donoho 35