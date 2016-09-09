State Fire Marshal confirms Walker Co. group home fire was arson

The Alabama State Fire Marshal confirms that the fire that damaged the Concerned Citizens for Our Youth facility, also known as “The Beacon House," was arson.

The house is located in the 1200 block of Beacon Lane in Jasper.

The only part of the home that survived the fire early Tuesday morning is a trailer that houses a classroom.

The facility houses adolescent girls from ages 12 to 19 who are at-risk. Board member David O'Mary said the house is a way to give "a slice of normal" to the girls. The board has been working on finding a temporary home for the girls and are determined to rebuild.

The marshal's office says the investigation in ongoing.

