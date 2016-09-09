WBRC FOX6 News programming schedule change effective Sept. 12

With WBRC FOX6 News’ recent addition of The Four, our daytime programming schedule has recently changed and we want to make sure you are aware of the new changes.

Starting Monday, September 12, WBRC’s programming schedule will be as follows:

11 a.m. “The Doctors”

12 p.m. “WBRC FOX6 News at Noon”

1:30 p.m. “Divorce Court”

2 p.m. “Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen”

3 p.m. “Judge Judy"

4 p.m. “The Four”

The Meredith Vieira Show, hosted and produced by Vieira, has been cancelled after two seasons.

The Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show “The Doctors,” hosted by ER physician Dr. Travis Stork and co-hosted by plastic surgeon and reconstructive surgery expert Dr. Andrew Ordon; along with recurring co-host, urologist Dr. Jennifer Berman will be replacing the “Meredith Vieira Show.”

“The Doctors” will provide the most up-to-date information regarding your health and wellness, as well as news-making medical stories that may affect you or your family.

Veteran investigative journalist and former host of “To Catch a Predator,” Chris Hansen joins “Crime Watch Daily” as it launches its second season. Hansen will lead the show’s team of crime-fighting reporters that include Matt Doran, Jason Mattera, Ana Garcia, Andrea Isom and Michelle Sigona.

