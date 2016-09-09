Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff's Office locates owner of horse found in - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff's Office locates owner of horse found in softball field

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page) (Source: Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
(Source: Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page) (Source: Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A horse found on a softball field in Tuscaloosa County has been reunited with its owner, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The sheriff's office had asked for the public's help in tracking down the horse's owner after it was found on Holt High School's softball field, according to a post on the agency's Facebook post. 

Authorities kept the animal safe in the department's barn.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All reserved.

Powered by Frankly