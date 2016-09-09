Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff's Office locates owner of horse found in softball field

A horse found on a softball field in Tuscaloosa County has been reunited with its owner, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
The missing ?? owner has been located; however the horse's softball career is over. ??— TuscaloosaCoSheriff (@TuscCoSheriff) September 9, 2016
The sheriff's office had asked for the public's help in tracking down the horse's owner after it was found on Holt High School's softball field, according to a post on the agency's Facebook post.
Authorities kept the animal safe in the department's barn.
Copyright 2016 WBRC. All reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.