Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff's Office locates owner of horse found in softball field

A horse found on a softball field in Tuscaloosa County has been reunited with its owner, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The missing ?? owner has been located; however the horse's softball career is over. ?? — TuscaloosaCoSheriff (@TuscCoSheriff) September 9, 2016

The sheriff's office had asked for the public's help in tracking down the horse's owner after it was found on Holt High School's softball field, according to a post on the agency's Facebook post.

Authorities kept the animal safe in the department's barn.

