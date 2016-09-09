North Korea reportedly launches 5th nuclear test - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

North Korea reportedly launches 5th nuclear test

Good Friday morning!  Here are just a few of the stories we are working on for you this morning on WBRC/Fox6 Good Day Alabama:

North Korea says it has successfully conducted a nuclear explosion test aimed at examining the power of its nuclear warheads.  Japan, Russia and others respond with strong words, but tough sanctions have already been levied.  We're looking at what could be next.

The newest presidential poll shows the most crucial swing states are apparently up for grabs.  We'll show you how it looks.

 A Tuscaloosa man will spend the next four months in jail after pleading guilty to killing a puppy.  We're on your side with the latest. 

Taylor Swift donates money to the family of the JSU ballerina who was killed in a car crash.

The NFL season kicked off with Denver hanging on the beat Cam Newton and Carolina.  We'll show some highlights.  

Eli Gold talks Alabama football, his new book, and what he thinks of The Snake finally getting into the Hall of Fame! 

Jeh Jeh gets us fired up with some football! 

Mike Dubberly shows his favorite viral videos of the week! 

The Savvy Shopper joins us with some great deals! 

And we check out some of the great work and fun you'll find this weekend at Artwalk.

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

