2 injured during officer-involved shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

2 injured during officer-involved shooting

Source: Vincent Parker/WBRC Source: Vincent Parker/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Good evening from the WBRC FOX6 Newsroom. This is Jonathan Hardison with a look at the stories we're following for you tonight:

Tonight on WBRC FOX6 News at 9, our Hannah Ward is live from the scene an officer-involved shooting. When the officer and suspect collided, a gun went off and a bullet hit the man. It’s a weird case and Hannah is working her sources at the scene right now for new details we’ll have for you starting at 9.

New on WBRC FOX6 News at 10, a story that seems unbelievable to me—high school freshmen who weren’t even born or were just newborns when 9/11 happened and now the only way they have to learn about a life-changing event, for most of us, is through textbooks and firsthand stories. You’ll hear from a former NYC firefighter who escaped from the North Tower on 9/11 who lives in North Carolina now and is working to make sure his story and those of his fellow survivors isn’t forgotten.

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

