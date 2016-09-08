18-wheeler crash causes delays on I-65 SB near Thorsby

A wreck involving an 18-wheeler is causing big delays on I-65 southbound near mile marker 214 between Jemison and Thorsby.

Derek Scudder recommends using U.S. 31 through Jemison/Thorsby as a detour.

Keep up with delays and other traffic issues on Twitter @WBRCTraffic or in the WBRC News app under Traffic.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.