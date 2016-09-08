Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Kelsey Hornbuckle.

Kelsey is a senior at Locust Fork High School with a 4.31 GPA. She is an ambassador, National Beta Club Member, Yearbook Senior Director, and a Varsity Cheerleader Captain. In addition to these activities, she scored a 30 on the ACT and is currently ranked #1 in her class. Upon graduation she plans to attend the University of Alabama and major in Chemical Engineering.

Kelsey, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

