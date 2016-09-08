WBRC FOX6 News introduces new M-F 4 PM newscast in September

WBRC FOX6 News, Central Alabama’s News Leader, will launch a new hour-long newscast at 4 PM beginning on Monday, September 12th.

“With the addition of this new newscast, WBRC FOX6 News is better positioned to provide the news our viewers want at the times they want it," said Shannon Maze, News Director of WBRC FOX6 News.

The show, titled “The Four” will be anchored by WBRC FOX6 News veterans Sarah Verser, Beth Shelburne, and newcomer, Bree Sison, former anchor and reporter for WBZ-4 in Boston who we introduced in late August. Jill Gilardi will provide First Alert weather and traffic.

The format will include the latest local, national, and international headlines as well as comprehensive weather and traffic to plan your evening. In addition, WBRC FOX6 News is On Your Side to help resolve investigative and consumer issues.

With the inclusion of “The Four”, WBRC FOX 6 News will produce nearly 60 hours of local news on a weekly basis.

"Local news and weather have long been the hallmark of WBRC FOX6 News,” said Collin R. Gaston, WBRC’s Vice President and General Manager. “This expansion furthers the commitment to lead the way with important news and weather coverage that is On Your Side, regardless of the time of day.”

WBRC’s programming schedule will shift to accommodate “The Four” beginning on September 12th. “Crime Watch Daily”, which just announced veteran investigative journalist Chris Hansen as its new host, will move to 2 PM. “Judge Judy” will begin airing at 3 PM.

About WBRC FOX6 News

WBRC FOX6 News has served Central Alabama communities for more than 60 years as the leader in news, weather, sports and entertainment. WBRC is a Raycom Media company.

About Raycom Media

Raycom Media, an employee-owned company, is one of the nation's largest privately owned broadcasters and owns and/or provides services for 62 television stations in 42 markets and 20 states. Raycom Media owns or provides services for stations covering over 14% of U.S. television households and employs over 4,600 individuals in full and part-time positions. In addition to television stations, Raycom Media owns PureCars (digital ad platform for automotive), Raycom Sports (a marketing, production and events management and distribution company), Tupelo-Honey Productions (a NY-based production company), RTM Productions (a Franklin, TN-based automotive programming production and marketing solutions company), WebStream Sports (an Indianapolis-based, live event production company) and Broadview Media (a post-production/digital signage company based in Montgomery, AL). Raycom Media is headquartered in Montgomery, AL.

