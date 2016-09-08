Marque, born September 2001, loves to play basketball, football, and video games. He is both an Alabama and a Philadelphia Eagles fan. He would like to play football for these teams when he grows up. Marque’s favorite food is pizza.

He would like a family that will allow him to have contact with his twin sister who has been adopted. He has recently begun taking drum lessons. One day he hopes to play in the marching band.

Marque currently enjoys both choir and art classes. He needs a family who can teach him how to interact appropriately with adults.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.