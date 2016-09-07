Good Day Alabama: Sept. 7, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live from Tri One Cryotherapy. This facility offers cryotherapy and other recovery services. It offers two state-of-the-art cryosaunas in private rooms, compression therapy using the Normatec systems for your legs, hips and arms. It also offers additional services to help you reach your peak, such as massage therapy and chiropractic services. Jeh Jeh personally checked out the cryotherapy - a process to lower temperatures between -200 to -240 Fahrenheit to constrict blood vessels into the body's core to naturally filter your system and the send the healthy blood back to the surface skin and muscle tissue, Cupping Therapy - an ancient treatment using special cups to suction to your skin and revive your blood and tissue, and a new technology called NormaTec which uses compression devices designed for recovery and rehab for athletes. For more information call 205-703-8878 or log onto www.trionecryo.com.

ZOO CREW - Mickey visited with Danielle Williams from the Birmingham Zoo to learn more about the giant otters. For more information, visit www.birminghamzoo.com.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL - Mike talked with former Sports Illustrated college football writer Lars Anderson now with Bleacher Report about college football. They discussed Alabama's big win over USC and Georgia's first victory under Kirby Smart. They also discussed some of the other big wins and upsets among SEC teams including Auburn, LSU, and Ole Miss. Lars also talked about the future of Steve Sarkisian at Alabama.

ALABAMA BOURBON - September is National Bourbon Heritage Month! We celebrated America's native spirit with American Southern Food Critic, Best Selling Author, and Bourbon Aficionado Morgan Murphy! In 1964 an Act of Congress declared bourbon "America's Native Spirit" to celebrate its family heritage, tradition, and the deep-rooted legacy that the bourbon industry contributes to the United States. In 2007, the US Senate declared September "National Bourbon Heritage Month." Morgan Murphy helped us celebrate by teaching us more about Bourbon's Heritage and its complex flavors. Morgan is one of the culinary world's best-known food critics, a best-selling author including "Bourbon & Bacon." Morgan knows some of the best-kept southern culinary secrets and libations. He shared a few recipes with us. He introduced us to Alabama-style whiskey - Clyde May's Bourbon-Whiskey. Clyde May lived outside the law and the bourbon belt. He was an Alabama farmer and WWII veteran who turned to illegal whiskey making to supplement his income…and learn a thing or two about craft distilling. He was a moonshiner by trade, but a craftsman by heart. Using copper stills, fresh Alabama spring water and the finest local grains, he vowed to make the best darn whiskey Alabama had ever tasted. While others sold their moonshine straight, he aged small batches in charred oak barrels and experimented until he created his own unique finish—Alabama Style™. Clyde created his first batch of whiskey over 70 years ago. The addition of oven-dried apples and hints of cinnamon resulted in a distinct whiskey flavor known as "Alabama style" which only came from Clyde May's backwoods barrels. For more information on Clyde May's Whiskey visit http://www.mayswhiskey.com.

Morgan's bourbon-inspired recipes:

Bourbon Candied Bacon

If there's anything that makes God's gift of bacon better, it's bourbon.

12 thick-cut hickory or applewood-smoked bacon slices

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup Clyde May's Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Makes: 4 servings

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Arrange bacon in a single layer on a wire rack in an aluminum foil-lined broiler pan. Bake at 375 for 10 minutes or just until bacon begins to curl at ends.

2. Meanwhile, combine brown sugar and bourbon in a small bowl, stirring until sugar dissolves.

3. Remove bacon from oven. Brush both sides of bacon with brown sugar mixture. Bake at 375 degrees for 42 more minutes or until bacon is crisp around edges and browned, brushing both sides of bacon with brown sugar mixture every ten minutes.

4. Cool completely on a wire rack - about 30 minutes. Bacon will become crisp as it cools.

Apple-Bourbon BBQ Sauce - could be styled over BBQ sandwiches of pork or chicken. Very few things are more southern than barbecue, and fall football weather makes this sauce the perfect game-day winner.

2 cups barbecue sauce - I use Dreamland's from Tuscaloosa

2 medium Granny Smith apples, peeled and diced

1 small onion, diced

3 Tbsp. cider vinegar

1/8 to 1/4 tsp. ground red pepper

1/4 cup Clyde May's Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Makes 3 cups

1. Bring first 5 ingredients to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium heat; reduce heat, and simmer, stirring occasionally 15 minutes.

2. Remove from heat, and stir in bourbon.

Mr. Knight's Bourbon Pecan Pie

While deployed in Afghanistan, Morgan couldn't drink bourbon but could have a touch of whiskey in a pie, and his friend Jocelyn's father sent us regular shipments of his bourbon-pecan pie. Mr. Knight's pie was so good we savored every bite, remembering home and looking forward to eating it someday again with friends and family. I can't taste it today without thinking of the glory of America and comfort of Southern cooking.

1/2 cup butter

3 large eggs

1 cup dark corn syrup

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1 tsp. fresh lemon juice

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. table salt

1/4 cup Clyde May's Straight Bourbon

1 cup finely chopped pecans

1./2 cup coarsely chopped pecans

1 9-inch frozen unbaked deep dish piecrust shell, thawed

1 cup pecan halves

Makes: 6 to 8 servings

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

2. Melt butter in small saucepan over low heat, swirling pan occasionally, about 2 minutes. Butter should foam and bubble and turn a light golden brown. Do not allow butter to burn. Set aside to cool.

3. Meanwhile, beat eggs at medium speed with an electric mixer until blended. Gradually stir in syrup, sugars, lemon juice, vanilla, and salt; beat until smooth.

4. Add bourbon, stirring until blended.

5. Fold in melted butter until combined. Stir in chopped pecans.

6. Pour filling into piecrust, and arrange pecan halves on top.

7. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees, and bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until set. Remove from oven, and cool on a wire rack.

The Clyde May's Alabama Slammer

This easy drink combines two of Sweet Home Alabama's best-loved flavors.

1 cup -8 oz- Buffalo Rock Ginger Ale

1/4 cup -2 oz- Clyde May's Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

Fill a 16 -oz. high rocks glass with ice. Add bourbon, lime juice, and top with ginger ale. Stir gently.



The Southern Peach

The secret here is the ratios of sweet Alabama peach to straight bourbon, giving it Southern fire and sugar.

1/2 coarsely chopped, peeled peach

1 1/2 tsp. turinado sugar

6 Tbsp. -3 oz.- Clyde May's Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1/4 cup soda water

Place peach and sugar in a cocktail shaker. Muddle the peach into bite-sized chunks. Add bourbon, and swirl. Pour into an Old Fashioned glass filled with ice. Do not strain. Top with soda water.

ASK THE DOCTOR - Dr. Macy Smith, a board-certified cardiologist affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, joins us to discuss your heart and the fact that September is Atrial Fibrillation Awareness Month. He also took viewer questions about Afib and heart health.

GARDENING - Jon Culver with Sweet Peas Garden Center joins us to discuss plants that say goodbye to summer and hello to fall. These plants can handle the hot days of late summer but don't mind the cool nights and short days of fall. He shows us marigolds, crotons, chrysanthemums, limelight hydrangeas, coral bells and ornamental grass. For more information or gardening advice from Jon Culver, visit Sweet Peas Garden Shop at 2829 Linden Ave, Homewood. The phone number is 205-879-3839. Or you can email him at jonculver6@gmail.com.

