Good Day Alabama: Sept. 6, 2016

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live from Norwood Boulevard some special guests for Red Rock Tuesday. The Norwood Boulevard Blast 5K is a part of Norwood Resource Center's "Get Healthy on the Boulevard" initiative which promotes healthy lifestyles through the Norwood Learning Gardens and the Market at the Trolley Stop, a market offering fresh produce that will be open on the day of the event. All proceeds benefit the Norwood Resource Center, a 501c3 nonprofit organization helping Norwood neighbors and assisting greater Birmingham since 2000. The Norwood Resource Center is organizing the event and has been promoting healthy lifestyle choices to Norwood residents for the last two years through the Norwood Learning Gardens and the Market at the Trolley Stop, a farmers market offering fresh produce that will be open on the day of the event.

Fresh Water Land Trust is proud to work with partnering nonprofit organizations like the Norwood Resource Center who share our goal of reconnecting our communities to the outdoors through parks and greenspace. Norwood is the perfect place to get to know your neighbors and enjoy the walkable spaces just outside your front door, and it is all a part of the Red Rock Ridge & Valley Trail System. Encouraging children to get outside and garden, walk on a trail, and play in a park is so important for the next generation of conservationists. These children are learning to appreciate their natural environment and the walkable neighborhoods they live in, and they get excited about spending time in the outdoors. Walkable communities bring people together. The Fresh Water Land Trust works to preserve open space and build the Red Rock Ridge & Valley Trail System because it allows communities to reconnect to each other, to neighborhood amenities, to parks and greenspaces, all in an effort to improve health and the connectivity of our community. For more on the Boulevard Blast, visit http://raceroster.com/events/2016/9331/boulevard-blast-5k-in-historic-norwood. For more information on the many hiking trails and future plans, visit www.redrocktrail.org/.

BETH K - UAB Nutritionist Dr. Beth Kitchin joined us to explain sunscreen in a supplement and how what you don't know can hurt you. How great would this be: you drink a bottle of anti-oxidant enriched juice that prevents sunburns. You don't have to slather on greasy sunscreen or worry about it washing off. That's the claim that some new products are making. But both dermatologists and the folks at Consumer Reports aren't convinced. The most popular product out there is "UVO". It's a powder that comes in a packet that you mix with water. The label states that you'll get "3-5 hours of supplemental sun protection". The drink contains high amounts of a variety of anti-oxidant nutrients. Researchers have studied some of these nutrients individually to see if they protect from the sun or can repair sun damage. Some researchers have found that beta-carotene might lower your risk of sunburn and sun damage. Other anti-oxidants such as the type in green tea may also be helpful. But there are still a lot of unanswered questions about how much of which antioxidants offer how much if any protection. We also don't know if these high levels could be dangerous.

The makers of UVO claim they have studied the product. But that one study has not been published. If you go online you can see photos that show "with and without" UVO. The "with" UVO photo shows much less sunburn on the skin. But not getting sun burned only tells you that it protected you against UVB rays. UVB rays cause the skin to redden and then burn. UVA rays go deeper into the skin. They don't burn your skin but do tan it. They also cause wrinkles and increase the risk of skin cancer. That's why you always want a sunscreen that says "broad-spectrum" coverage. So even if the UVO is shown to reduce sunburn, the makers need to test it for UVA protection. The bottom line on so-called edible sunscreens is that, while they may help reduce sun damage, they may not be enough on their own to prevent sunburn and sun damage. Until we know a lot more, dermatologists and Consumer Reports recommend slathering it on the old fashioned way.

MONEY TUESDAY - Stewart Welch joined us with his 5 strategies for downsizing your home! As eighty million Baby Boomers move into retirement, many will find that their retirement savings, when combined with Social Security, will fall significantly short of providing for their retirement income needs. If this is you or someone you know, what are the best financial moves to help solve the problem? Certainly one of the best strategies is to weigh your options regarding what, for most people is your single largest asset...your home. In working with retirement clients who are considering downsizing their home, we typically have two primary goals:

Down-size out of a mortgage. From a financial perspective, there's nothing quite as freeing as having no debt. This is particularly important for the retiree who no longer receives a paycheck. With no debt, covering the basic expenses of food, utilities, insurance and taxes is much easier.

Extract home equity. Our second goal, where possible, is to purchase a less expensive home so as to take out some home equity which will allow us to add money to investments, which, in turn, will allow for more retirement cash flow.

Once you've made the decision to downsize either into another home or build a new home, you'll want to give thoughtful consideration regarding functionality. For insights, Stewart turned to Bennett Shuman, AIA - Bennett@BennettShuman.com, a multi-state licensed architect. Here are a handful of his helpful tips:

Simplify. Consider home options that simplify maintenance such as garden homes. Cutting the current and future costs of lawn maintenance can be a surprisingly large saving. If you're doing your own yard now, think ahead. Will there be a time when you'll need to hire someone?

Reduce wasted space. You'll also want to focus on homes that don't have a lot of wasted spaces. As a personal example, our home has an entire upstairs with two bedrooms, two bathrooms that are rarely used. If you can eliminate these unused spaces, you can often cut purchase price and maintenance costs - utilities, etc..

Anticipate your future. My wife, who is a realtor, strongly recommends that older couples consider homes where the living space is all on one level. A lot of older couples eventually have medical issues that make climbing stairs difficult.

Focus on energy efficiency. Most new homes are energy efficient but you'll want to review utility usage history to be certain that the anticipated energy costs will be efficient.

Don't worry about taxes. If you sell your home, and you've lived there at least two years, the first $250,000 of gain is not subject to taxes - $500,000 for married couples, so most people will not face taxes upon sale.

Mr. Shuman has developed a short quiz to help you decide if downsizing is right for you: Downsizing or Rightsizing Your Next Home

1 - Changes in real estate allow you to buy "down an alternate- smaller home" & strengthening your investment? Yes or No

2 - Will a smaller home allow you to lower operational costs & efficiencies compared to your current home? Yes or No

3 - Does your current home have limited use spaces that are seldom utilized? Yes or No

4 - Are you overwhelmed by excessive or dated surroundings and/ or repairs for your current home? Yes or No

5 - Would you enjoy contemplating an efficient & leisurely cottage upgrade- possibly in a new location? Yes or No

6 - Could your lifestyle be positively altered by filtering away redundant & uninspired surroundings? Yes or No

7 - Would new outdoor living spaces appeal to your need based upon recreational desires? Yes or No

8 - Does longer lasting appeal & periodic small maintenance interest you versus the "money pit"? Yes or No

9 - Do you envision space priorities shifting or becoming unmanageable for your current home? Yes or No

10 - Will aging selections from the past plus being surrounded by antiquated technology allow reform ideas? Yes or No

Scoring: Positive answers allude to strong tendencies embracing change while negative answers do not specifically imply change at this time.

For more information, visit www.welchgroup.com.

WALK TO END ALZHEIMER'S - Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research. The Alzheimer's Association hosts the annual events across the country. The local walk in Birmingham is scheduled for Sunday, September 25. Registration begins at 1:30pm and the walk begins at 3:15pm. The route is two miles long and it is at Railroad Park - 1600 1st Ave., Birmingham, AL 35233. To create awareness over the walk, the Alabama chapter of the Alzheimer's Association asked walkers to share their stories about why they walk and the loved ones they hope to honor. To sign up for the Birmingham walk, visit http://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2016/AL-AlabamaFloridaPanhandle?fr_id=8812&pg=entry.

GARDENING - Sandra Reaves joined us to discuss the most important food to grow - Greens! She says:

1. Greens are important to eat because they are nutrient-dense and diverse. Some of the important vitamins we get from leafy greens are A, C, some of the B vitamins, E, and K.

2. Mineral found in abundance in leafy greens include calcium, iron, magnesium, and potassium.

3. Greens can also be a good source of protein - up to 4% of the recommended daily amount!

4. Greens are incredibly easy to grow! There are many different greens for every growing season.

5. Greens are fast and repeat producers. You can begin harvesting baby greens in 2-3 weeks.

6. If you sprout greens, they can be ready to eat in as little as a week.

7. Greens can be grown in every size garden, even indoors!

8. Most importantly, leafy greens are crucial to protecting, healing, and supporting the digestive tract!

For more information, visit Sandra's Facebook page - it includes lots of pictures, tips, how-to videos, and info on veggie trials going on in the garden. It's a "real time, real life" look at home gardening and food preservation. You can find her at www.Facebook.com/JosieGladysGardens or as Josie Gladys Gardens on Instagram and Twitter, also.

NEW IN BOOKS - Susan Swagler writes about books at her "Turn the Page" blog and in Birmingham Magazine. She introduced us to a slew of fun, new nonfiction to fascinate, educate, help get you fit and make your party conversations memorable. Today's book titles were

- "The Dragon Behind the Glass: A True Story of Power, Obsession, and the World's Most Coveted Fish" by Emily Voigt

- "How to Be a Person in the World: Ask Polly's Guide Through the Paradoxes of Modern Life" by Heather Havrilesky

- "Shut Up and Run: How to Get Up, Lace Up, and Sweat With Swagger" by Robin Arzon

- "Finding the Flavors We Lost: From Bread to Bourbon, How Artisans Reclaimed American Food" by Patric Kuh

WINE MAKING - When you drink wine, are you really tasting it? Do you want to expand your vino knowledge and improve your entertaining skills? Wine expert Jason Dodge share all of his secrets straight from California wine country! He discusses proper serving techniques and fun facts to wow your guests at your next gathering. As Head Winemaker at Robert Mondavi Private Selection, Jason takes us through the initial steps of harvesting, to the barreling process and finally the aging and bottling stage. He reveals his favorite wines to invest in for the colder months ahead, along with some new fall flavors that will be sure to please! He discussed cork versus screw top, how to store your wine, and what temperature to serve your wine.

