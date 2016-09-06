Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announces bid for re-election

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announces his run for reelection through a video announcement Tuesday morning. set to make an announcement

Maddox made the announcement via his website at 10 a.m.



"We have come a long way, but our journey has just begun," Maddox said in the video. " That's why I want to continue serving you as your mayor. I'm excited about the journey ahead. Together, we're going to create more and better jobs."

Maddox is currently serving his third term as Tuscaloosa mayor. He was first elected in 2005.

Watch his full announcement below:

