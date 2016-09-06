On Your Side: Helena PD issues social media scam warning

We've seen those links on social media promising a free trip or cruise.

The Helena Police Department explains why you shouldn't click on them.

The sites look legit but they are fakes. According to the Helena Police Department's Facebook page, these are click bait sites designed to get your personal financial info and steal your money. Don't expect to get the trip or cruise promised but you may get malware, a virus or spam.

If you live in Helena and think you are a victim contact The Helena police department at 205-663-6499.

If you think your personal information may be violated, contact the three main credit bureaus and place a fraud alert on your credit file.

