Good Day Alabama: Sept. 5, 2016

JEH JEH LIVE - Our Lady of Lourdes' 30th Annual Labor Day Festival is today from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It is a day-long celebration, featuring food and games and rides and fun for all ages, concerts and demonstrations. There will be games for every age, music, a silent auction, the Trash & Treasure Gigantic Yard Sale, and arts and crafts. Our Lady of Lourdes is located at 980 Huffman Road, Birmingham, Alabama, 35215. For more information, visit http://ollcatholicchurch.org/labor_day_fest.html.

HYBRIDS - Thanks to the power of innovation, plug-in electric vehicles now work for virtually all lifestyles and budgets. Over 400,000 Americans have made the switch. Yet, there is still confusion among buyers when it comes to understanding hybrids, plug-ins, EVs and the differences between them. According to Kelley Blue Book, the market leader for new and used car research, consumers are optimistic about the future of hybrid vehicles. In fact, they predict that in the next five years there will be fewer gasoline and diesel vehicles on the road, and more electric, hybrid and self-driving vehicles. Karl Brauer from Kelley Book discusses why hybrid consideration is on the rise and what consumers are looking for when shopping for a hybrid. He also demystifies green automotive technologies and provides insight to the first time hybrid buyer. For more information please visit www.kbb.com.

MOMMY MINUTE - A lot of children have started back to school and the Alabama Health Department is encouraging parents to make sure your child is vaccinated. In the past year in Alabama, we've seen 174 cases of whooping cough. The health department says many of those cases could have been prevented with a vaccine. As your child starts school - he or she is required to have these vaccines: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, varicella, measles, mumps, rubella and polio. Pre-teens and teenagers need to get tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, human papillomavirus and vaccines to prevent meningitis. Also, every year the health department recommends kids older than six months get a flu shot. The Health Department says getting these vaccines not only protects your child - but protects others in their classroom. If you have concerns about giving your child vaccines, the health department encourages you to talk with your pediatrician. You can also find more about the vaccines on the health department's website.

ST. JUDE RUN WALK - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® invites you to help end childhood cancer! This year, parents of 16,000 children in the U.S. will hear the words: "Your child has cancer." One in five of those children diagnosed will not survive. For more than 50 years, St. Jude has changed the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer, helping push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent. As cancer remains the No. 1 cause of death from disease in children under the age of 14, there is much work left to be done. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital won't stop until no child dies from cancer. But St. Jude can't do it alone. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is amplifying its efforts to raise awareness and funds for research and treatment in various ways. One way people can join the fight is by participating in one of 61 St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer events across the country. The local walk is scheduled for September 24th.

GRIEF SHARE - The loss of a loved one is a topic that will touch almost everyone at one time or another. This nationally recognized program has been around for over 20 years and is recognized as the foremost grief recovery program available today. GriefShare is a 13-week grief recovery program for anyone who has suffered the loss of a close family member like a spouse, parent, sibling or child. GriefShare provides participants with a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside them. Trained facilitators, who have experienced grief themselves, will guide participants through one of life's most difficult experiences and provide them with the tools and resources to move forward and adjust to what we call the "new normal". All this in a safe, secure and confidential setting. GriefShare is a product of The Church Initiative based in Wake Forest, NC, has been around for over 20 years, and is considered one of the most successful grief recovery programs in existence today. Peter Jackson joined us to explain GriefShare to us this morning. He was a participant in the program almost three years ago after losing my wife, Kathy, to a sudden and massive hemorrhagic stroke after almost 34 years of marriage. Find out more about GriefShare at www.griefshare.org and do a zip code search for a GriefShare group nearby. The next session of GriefShare that he will lead begins this Thursday, September 8, 7 p.m., at Faith Presbyterian Church on Valleydale Road near Caldwell Mill Road here in Birmingham. Those interested can call 205.991.5430.

BBB - The stereotype of the "little old lady" as scam victim is wrong, and Millennials are actually more vulnerable to scams than Baby Boomers. That's the conclusion of new research by the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust - BBB Institute. Marketplace scams affect one in four North American households each year at an estimated loss to individuals and families of $50 billion, yet most consumers believe they are invulnerable. The research, Cracking the Invulnerability Illusion: Stereotypes, Optimism Bias, and the Way Forward for Marketplace Scam Education, is based on a survey of more than 2,000 adults in the U.S. and Canada. Stereotypes usually paint scam victims as vulnerable and elderly, or gullible and poorly educated, but those assumptions are wrong. Everyone is at risk but, surprisingly, younger and more educated individuals are actually the most likely to be scammed. "Optimism bias" is the idea that other people are more vulnerable than we are, and it's associated with risk-taking and failure to pay attention to precautionary advice. It's one of the reasons young people are more vulnerable to scams than seniors. Seniors may also be less impulsive than younger consumers, and less likely to make online purchases or exercising more caution when they do, such as researching a company first or only shopping at familiar websites.

More than 35,000 people have reported scams to BBB Scam Tracker since it was launched in 2015. Analysis shows that the top five scams that target seniors age 65 and older, and how often they are conned, are:

- Tax Collection Scam: more than 2,400 reported to Scam Tracker, fewer than 1 percent lost money

- Sweepstakes/Lottery/Prizes Scam: more than 800 reported, 10 percent lost money

- Tech Support Scam: more than 500 reported, 30 percent lost money

- Debt Collections: nearly 250 reported, 2 percent lost money

- Government Grants: close to 200 reported, 6 percent lost money

Why reporting scams is important: Targets of scams feel empowered when they can take back some control by reporting what has happened to them in order to help warn others. This altruistic impulse is the number one motivator for reporting scams. As noted in the report, "The voices and stories of others have the potential to normalize the problem in a positive way, shedding the shame and stigma of victimization with the message that, if it can happen to other people like me, it can happen to me."

