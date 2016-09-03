Buffalo fried chicken, cornbread waffles, yellowhammer champagne, tipsy Toomer's

The Menu

Buffalo Fried Chicken

Cornbread Waffles

Yellowhammer Champagne Cocktail

Tipsy Toomer’s

makes 12 servings

Expect a yield of 4 strips from each of the 6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs.

1/2 cup whole buttermilk

1/4 cup hot sauce

1 egg

2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 3/4-inch strips

1 1/2 cups ap flour

1/2 cup plain yellow cornmeal

1 1/2 tsp garlic powder

1 1/2 tsp celery salt

1 tsp kosher salt

Vegetable oil

Cornbread Waffles

Toppings: Melted butter, hot sauce, blue cheese, scallions & maple syrup



one

Whisk together the first 3 ingredients in a medium bowl.

Add the chicken, coating all sides well.

Chill 2 to 24 hours.



two

Whisk together the flour, the cornmeal, the garlic powder,

the celery salt & the kosher salt in a medium bowl.

Dip the chicken pieces into the cornmeal mixture, shaking off the excess.



three

Pour the oil to a depth of 1 1/2 inches in a Dutch oven & heat to 360 degrees.

Drop the chicken pieces into the oil & fry, in batches, 4 to 5 minutes

or until golden brown & the chicken registers at least 175 degrees.

allow the oil to return to 360 degrees before dropping a new batch

Remove from the oil & drain on a rack over paper towels.

Serve the hot fried chicken with the Cornbread Waffles.

Top with melted butter, hot sauce, blue cheese, scallions & maple syrup.

Cornbread Waffles

makes 12 servings

1 1/2 cups ap flour

1 cup plain yellow cornmeal

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

3/4 tsp kosher salt

2 cups whole buttermilk

3 eggs

1/3 cup vegetable oil



one

Preheat the waffle maker.



Whisk together the flour, the cornmeal

the baking powder, the baking soda & the salt in a large bowl.

Whisk together the buttermilk, the eggs & the oil.

Pour over the flour mixture & whisk gently to combine.



two

Raise the lid & lightly grease the waffle grids with cooking spray.

Pour 1/3 cup of the batter over each waffle square.

Close the lid & cook 4 minutes or until the steam subsides.

Remove the waffles with nylon tip tongs.

Repeat with the remaining waffle batter.

Serve the waffles warm or at room temperature.

Fan Friendly Big Bites

Allow the waffles to cool & soften at room temperature.

Offer guests a selection of buffalo chicken flavors.

Hold the waffles like a taco & fill with the fried chicken & toppings.

Yellowhammer Champagne Cocktail

makes 8 servings

The recipe easily doubles to serve a larger crowd.

2 cups pineapple juice, chilled

1 1/2 cups orange juice, chilled

1/2 cup light rum

2 Tbsp maraschino cherry juice

1/2 tsp almond extract

Champagne or sparkling wine, chilled

Garnish: Maraschino cherries

Stir together the first 5 ingredients in a small pitcher.

Pour about 1/2 cup of the mixture into glasses filled with ice.

Top with the champagne. Garnish with cherries.

Tipsy Toomer's

makes 8 servings

The recipe easily doubles to serve a larger crowd.

2 cups lemonade, chilled

1 cup pineapple juice, chilled

1/2 cup orange juice, chilled

1/2 cup light rum

1 tsp vanilla extract

Champagne or sparkling wine, chilled

Garnishes: Lemon slices & fresh blueberries

Stir together the first 5 ingredients in a small pitcher.

Pour about 1/2 cup of the mixture into glasses filled with ice.

Top with the champagne. Garnish with lemons & blueberries.

Rebecca Gordon

Buttermilk Lipstick