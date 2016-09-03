High school football Week 2 final scores

The following is a list of scores from high school football games provided by the AHSAA:

Class 7A

Alma Bryant 21, Robertsdale 18

Baker 41, Theodore 34

Bob Jones 28, James Clemens 20

Central-Phenix City 42, Auburn 14

Davidson 42, Foley 6

Enterprise 50, Prattville 14

Hoover 19, Mountain Brook 3

Huffman 21, Oak Mountain 11

Huntsville 67, Grissom 14

Jeff Davis 32, Smiths Station 14

Mary Montgomery 17, Fairhope 14

Spain Park 28, Vestavia Hills 14

Sparkman 29, Buckhorn 22

Thompson 10, Tuscaloosa County 3

Class 6A

Austin 37, Decatur 35

Blount 41, Baldwin County 10

Chelsea 35, Wetumpka 28

Clay-Chalkville 36, Walker 14

Daphne 17, Saraland 14

Dothan 15, Russell County 14

Gardendale 36, Pell City 0

Hartselle 41, Athens 7

Helena 23, Chilton County 13

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 49, Northridge 17

Hueytown 63, John Carroll Catholic 14

Minor 45, Pinson Valley 13

Muscle Shoals 24, Florence 7

Opelika 56, Carver-Montgomery 28

Oxford 44, Brewer 19

Park Crossing 19, Stanhope Elmore 0

Parker 28, Homewood 25

Paul Bryant 33, Brookwood 14

Ramsay 42, Shades Valley 6

Southside-Gadsden 34, Fort Payne 31

Class 5A

Briarwood Christian 42, Moody 6

Calera 25, Dallas County 22

Carroll 34, Charles Henderson 14

Corner 36, Fairview 6

Demopolis 44, Central-Tuscaloosa 0

Eufaula 56, B.T. Washington 14

Guntersville 41, Boaz 0

Jackson 48, Faith Academy 20

Jemison 48, Billingsley 26

Mae Jemison 39, East Limestone 13

Mortimer Jordan 33, Springville 0

Rehobeth 28, Headland 13

Russellville 38, Lee-Huntsville 35

Scottsboro 63, Crossville 21

Shelby County 49, St. Clair County 32

Sylacauga 42, Lincoln 21

Vigor 20, Citronelle 17

Wenonah 40, Woodlawn 14

Class 4A

Alabama Christian 21, Bullock County 0

Andalusia 50, Monroe County 6

Bibb County 33, Greensboro 16

Cherokee County 30, Hokes Bluff 7

Childersburg 30, Holtville 16

Cordova 20, Winfield 14

Dale County 28, Trinity Presbyterian 17

Fayette County 20, Good Hope 0

Haleyville 42, Hamilton 0

Jacksonville 63, Saks 24

Leeds 48, Elmore County 14

Madison Academy 42, Sardis 7

Madison County 49, Hatton 12

Munford 35, Dadeville 24

Northside 42, Hale County 14

Oneonta 21, White Plains 14

Randolph 41, Westminster Christian 7

Rogers 45, Danville 0

St. James 35, Montgomery Catholic 7

Tallassee 21, Handley 12

Thomasville 26, W.S. Neal 20

UMS-Wright 54, Escambia County 0



Class 3A

Bayside Academy 14, Clarke County 6

Colbert County 45, East Lawrence 6

Colbert Heights 22, Clements 9

Daleville 41, Wicksburg 33

Fultondale 59, Hanceville 8

Geneva 49, Houston Academy 7

Greene County 20, Carbon Hill 0

Lauderdale County 39, West Morgan 13

Lexington 45, Elkmont 10

Mobile Christian 37, Excel 14

Montevallo 14, American Christian 7

Montgomery Academy 28, Beulah 6

New Hope 44, Brindlee Mountain 14

Oakman 48, Midfield 18

Opp 55, Straughn 32

Piedmont 33, Glencoe 0

Pike County 27, B.B. Comer 0

Providence Christian 20, Slocomb 15

Southside-Selma 20, Prattville Christian 15

T.R. Miller 55, Cottage Hill Christian 27

Walter Wellborn 42, Pleasant Valley 7

Winston County 30, Susan Moore 29

Class 2A

Aliceville 48, Keith 8

Ariton 24, Cottonwood 12

Chickasaw 32, Choctaw County 8

Collinsville 27, Ider 6

Elba 28, New Brockton 14

Fayetteville 40, Ranburne 26

Fyffe 46, Asbury 7

Gaston 36, Section 8

Goshen 49, Calhoun 8

G.W. Long 55, Geneva County 12

LaFayette 62, Vincent 6

Lanett 39, Horseshoe Bend 17

Leroy 55, Washington County 32

Luverne 49, St. Luke’s Episcopal 34

Red Bay 30, Mars Hill Bible 8

Reeltown 42, Woodland 6

Samson 34, Abbeville 6

Sand Rock 45, Westbrook Christian 21

Sheffield 28, Sulligent 25

Southern Choctaw 40, J.U. Blacksher 13

Tanner 41, West End 16

Thorsby 23, Francis Marion 8

Verbena 42, R.C. Hatch 40

Zion Chapel 49, Central-Hayneville 26

Class 1A

Addison 60, Southeastern 16

Berry 71, Brilliant 22

Cedar Bluff 22, Sylvania 15

Cherokee 48, Phillips 16

Coosa Christian 7, Valley Head 6

Decatur Heritage 14, Hackleburg 7

Georgiana 56, Florala 0

Highland Home 57, Ellwood Christian 12

Jacksonville Christian 28, Woodville 21

Loachapoka 82, Autaugaville 38

Linden 61, Fruitdale 0

Lynn 13, Meek 6

Maplesville 40, Notasulga 0

McIntosh 58, J.F. Shields 0

McKenzie 56, Pleasant Home 33

Pickens County 59, Holy Spirit Catholic 0

Ragland 13, Talladega County Central 6

Spring Garden 40, Gaylesville 0

Wadley 59, Appalachian 7

Waterloo 33, Vina 30