High school football Week 2 final scores

The following is a list of scores from high school football games provided by the AHSAA:
Class 7A
Alma Bryant 21, Robertsdale 18
Baker 41, Theodore 34
Bob Jones 28, James Clemens 20
Central-Phenix City 42, Auburn 14
Davidson 42, Foley 6
Enterprise 50, Prattville 14
Hoover 19, Mountain Brook 3
Huffman 21, Oak Mountain 11
Huntsville 67, Grissom 14
Jeff Davis 32, Smiths Station 14
Mary Montgomery 17, Fairhope 14
Spain Park 28, Vestavia Hills 14
Sparkman 29, Buckhorn 22
Thompson 10, Tuscaloosa County 3
Class 6A
Austin 37, Decatur 35
Blount 41, Baldwin County 10
Chelsea 35, Wetumpka 28
Clay-Chalkville 36, Walker 14
Daphne 17, Saraland 14
Dothan 15, Russell County 14
Gardendale 36, Pell City 0
Hartselle 41, Athens 7
Helena 23, Chilton County 13
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 49, Northridge 17
Hueytown 63, John Carroll Catholic 14
Minor 45, Pinson Valley 13
Muscle Shoals 24, Florence 7
Opelika 56, Carver-Montgomery 28
Oxford 44, Brewer 19
Park Crossing 19, Stanhope Elmore 0
Parker 28, Homewood 25
Paul Bryant 33, Brookwood 14
Ramsay 42, Shades Valley 6
Southside-Gadsden 34, Fort Payne 31
Class 5A
Briarwood Christian 42, Moody 6
Calera 25, Dallas County 22
Carroll 34, Charles Henderson 14
Corner 36, Fairview 6
Demopolis 44, Central-Tuscaloosa 0
Eufaula 56, B.T. Washington 14
Guntersville 41, Boaz 0
Jackson 48, Faith Academy 20
Jemison 48, Billingsley 26
Mae Jemison 39, East Limestone 13
Mortimer Jordan 33, Springville 0
Rehobeth 28, Headland 13
Russellville 38, Lee-Huntsville 35
Scottsboro 63, Crossville 21
Shelby County 49, St. Clair County 32
Sylacauga 42, Lincoln 21
Vigor 20, Citronelle 17
Wenonah 40, Woodlawn 14
Class 4A
Alabama Christian 21, Bullock County 0
Andalusia 50, Monroe County 6
Bibb County 33, Greensboro 16
Cherokee County 30, Hokes Bluff 7
Childersburg 30, Holtville 16
Cordova 20, Winfield 14
Dale County 28, Trinity Presbyterian 17
Fayette County 20, Good Hope 0
Haleyville 42, Hamilton 0
Jacksonville 63, Saks 24
Leeds 48, Elmore County 14
Madison Academy 42, Sardis 7
Madison County 49, Hatton 12
Munford 35, Dadeville 24
Northside 42, Hale County 14
Oneonta 21, White Plains 14
Randolph 41, Westminster Christian 7
Rogers 45, Danville 0
St. James 35, Montgomery Catholic 7
Tallassee 21, Handley 12
Thomasville 26, W.S. Neal 20
UMS-Wright 54, Escambia County 0
Class 3A
Bayside Academy 14, Clarke County 6
Colbert County 45, East Lawrence 6
Colbert Heights 22, Clements 9
Daleville 41, Wicksburg 33
Fultondale 59, Hanceville 8
Geneva 49, Houston Academy 7
Greene County 20, Carbon Hill 0
Lauderdale County 39, West Morgan 13
Lexington 45, Elkmont 10
Mobile Christian 37, Excel 14
Montevallo 14, American Christian 7
Montgomery Academy 28, Beulah 6
New Hope 44, Brindlee Mountain 14
Oakman 48, Midfield 18
Opp 55, Straughn 32
Piedmont 33, Glencoe 0
Pike County 27, B.B. Comer 0
Providence Christian 20, Slocomb 15
Southside-Selma 20, Prattville Christian 15
T.R. Miller 55, Cottage Hill Christian 27
Walter Wellborn 42, Pleasant Valley 7
Winston County 30, Susan Moore 29
Class 2A
Aliceville 48, Keith 8
Ariton 24, Cottonwood 12
Chickasaw 32, Choctaw County 8
Collinsville 27, Ider 6
Elba 28, New Brockton 14
Fayetteville 40, Ranburne 26
Fyffe 46, Asbury 7
Gaston 36, Section 8
Goshen 49, Calhoun 8
G.W. Long 55, Geneva County 12
LaFayette 62, Vincent 6
Lanett 39, Horseshoe Bend 17
Leroy 55, Washington County 32
Luverne 49, St. Luke’s Episcopal 34
Red Bay 30, Mars Hill Bible 8
Reeltown 42, Woodland 6
Samson 34, Abbeville 6
Sand Rock 45, Westbrook Christian 21
Sheffield 28, Sulligent 25
Southern Choctaw 40, J.U. Blacksher 13
Tanner 41, West End 16
Thorsby 23, Francis Marion 8
Verbena 42, R.C. Hatch 40
Zion Chapel 49, Central-Hayneville 26
Class 1A
Addison 60, Southeastern 16
Berry 71, Brilliant 22
Cedar Bluff 22, Sylvania 15
Cherokee 48, Phillips 16
Coosa Christian 7, Valley Head 6
Decatur Heritage 14, Hackleburg 7
Georgiana 56, Florala 0
Highland Home 57, Ellwood Christian 12
Jacksonville Christian 28, Woodville 21
Loachapoka 82, Autaugaville 38
Linden 61, Fruitdale 0
Lynn 13, Meek 6
Maplesville 40, Notasulga 0
McIntosh 58, J.F. Shields 0
McKenzie 56, Pleasant Home 33
Pickens County 59, Holy Spirit Catholic 0
Ragland 13, Talladega County Central 6
Spring Garden 40, Gaylesville 0
Wadley 59, Appalachian 7
Waterloo 33, Vina 30
