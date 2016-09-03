Jeh Jeh: Gardendale beats Pell City in Etheridge's 1st test - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sports

Jeh Jeh: Gardendale beats Pell City in Etheridge's 1st test

Source: WBRC video Source: WBRC video
GARDENDALE, AL (WBRC) -

New Pell City head coach Keith Etheridge looked over his team saying they needed a game against a tough team like Gardendale so he can know where they stand as a team.

To start, the Panthers played tough defense, but it wasn’t enough to stop a high powered Rocket offense. In the first quarter, quarterback Michael Crowder threw a curl route out the backfield to running back Demetrius King. That pass resulted in a 30-yard touchdown for the Rockets.

King would be the focal point most of the night for Gardendale. In the second quarter, he ran a 5-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 Rockets.

Late in the second quarter, Michael Crowder on an option play pitched it to King once again as he ran a 57-yard touchdown while skirting the sideline.

The Rockets went in the half leading 21-0.

In the second half, Gardendale fumbled a snap and Pell City recovered and ran it back 30 yards, but they just couldn’t capitalize on any type of offense.

Marquis Posey got in the action and ran a 4-yard touchdown after a fake field goal.

In the final quarter, Crowder found pay dirt again with a 69-yard touchdown pass to Seth Rigdon. Gardendale won 36-0.

Although Pell City didn’t score any points, Keith Etheridge now knows where his team stands against a top 10 school in class 6A.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly