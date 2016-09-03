Jeh Jeh: Gardendale beats Pell City in Etheridge's 1st test

New Pell City head coach Keith Etheridge looked over his team saying they needed a game against a tough team like Gardendale so he can know where they stand as a team.

To start, the Panthers played tough defense, but it wasn’t enough to stop a high powered Rocket offense. In the first quarter, quarterback Michael Crowder threw a curl route out the backfield to running back Demetrius King. That pass resulted in a 30-yard touchdown for the Rockets.

King would be the focal point most of the night for Gardendale. In the second quarter, he ran a 5-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 Rockets.

Late in the second quarter, Michael Crowder on an option play pitched it to King once again as he ran a 57-yard touchdown while skirting the sideline.

The Rockets went in the half leading 21-0.

In the second half, Gardendale fumbled a snap and Pell City recovered and ran it back 30 yards, but they just couldn’t capitalize on any type of offense.

Marquis Posey got in the action and ran a 4-yard touchdown after a fake field goal.

In the final quarter, Crowder found pay dirt again with a 69-yard touchdown pass to Seth Rigdon. Gardendale won 36-0.

Although Pell City didn’t score any points, Keith Etheridge now knows where his team stands against a top 10 school in class 6A.

