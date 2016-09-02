Sheldon: Spain Park doubles up Vestavia Hills

Spain Park got three touchdown passes from quarterback Hunter Howell to beat Vestavia Hills 28-14.

Howell completed 12-of-19 passes for 218 yards and, more importantly, no interceptions.

"I just took what the Rebels defense gave me and my receivers did a nice job of catching the ball," Howell said after the game.

The win improves the Jags to 3-0 heading into next Friday's shown against rival Hoover.

The Rebels slip to 1-1 and will try and rebound against Oak Mountain.

