Sheldon: Spain Park doubles up Vestavia Hills

Spain Park got three touchdown passes from quarterback Hunter Howell to beat Vestavia Hills 28-14.
Howell completed 12-of-19 passes for 218 yards and, more importantly, no interceptions.
"I just took what the Rebels defense gave me and my receivers did a nice job of catching the ball," Howell said after the game.
The win improves the Jags to 3-0 heading into next Friday's shown against rival Hoover.
The Rebels slip to 1-1 and will try and rebound against Oak Mountain.
Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.