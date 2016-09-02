Man killed in one-vehicle crash near Coaling

Alabama state troopers are investigating the cause of a single-vehicle wreck that killed a man in Coaling Thursday night.

Derrick Wad Barger, 62, died at the scene after his SUV left the roadway on Hager Coaling Road and hit a tree around 8 p.m., according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash occurred ten miles south of Coaling.

Police say that preliminary reports indicate that speed and alcohol may have been contributing factors in the crash.

