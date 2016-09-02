Kids who witnessed the mass Brighton shooting are getting a safety lesson; Clare explains at 5 a.m. on GDA

Good morning! Here are just a few of the stories we are working on for you this morning on WBRC/Fox6 Good Day Alabama:

Police will give children who witnessed a mass shooting in Brighton lessons on how to be safe during a rally today. Antonio Hinkle, 32, was killed in the shooting that also injured six others after a community event.

Hurricane Hermine hits Florida hard! Coastal flooding and storm surge a big concern right now. About 20,000 Tallahassee residents have lost power. Drivers are advised to stay off the roads in parts of Florida for now because of downed power lines, heavy rain and some flooding.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is bringing some serious charges against prominent Birmingham attorney, Donald Watkins.

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.

Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.