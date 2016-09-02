Hermine hits Florida hard; downgraded to tropical storm

Good morning! Here are just a few of the stories we are working on for you this morning on WBRC/FOX6 Good Day Alabama:

Hermine hits Florida hard as a hurricane but was downgraded back to a tropical storm overnight. Coastal flooding and storm surge a big concern right now. About 20,000 Tallahassee residents have lost power. Drivers are advised to stay off the roads in parts of Florida for now because of downed power lines, heavy rain and some flooding.



The Securities and Exchange Commission is bringing some serious charges against prominent Birmingham attorney, Donald Watkins.



City leaders in Vestavia HIlls want to extend a pedestrian walkway and elevate it across Highway 31. We'll have more on that.

In college football, Tennessee and South Carolina come out with narrow victories. Samford and JSU win big.



We wrap up our big week of our 20th Anniversary Celebration with lots of fun guests! Some old co-hosts and other members of the team d rop by to visit and look back at old memories!

We bring you live music from Michael Warren and he might even perform the "Good Day" song!

Comedian Steve Brown brings us some laughs!

Jeh Jeh gets us fired up for some football with a pep rally!

