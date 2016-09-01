Good Day Alabama: Sept. 1, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live from Miles College for The Labor Day Golden Classic. The game is Sunday at 4pm at Legion Field! Since its Inaugural Game, The Labor Day Golden Classic has become one of the Largest Division II attended Football Games. Ticket Prices are $20 in Advance, $25 Day of Game. Tickets can be purchased at Miles College Business Office, Legion Field's Box Office or Online via e-pay. Visit www.labordaygoldenclassic.com or call 205-929-1430 or 205-929-1431.

WHERE IS THE LOVE - Mike talked with Dr. Misty Smith, LPC, from Mind, Body, & Heart Wellness Clinic about over commitment - something that we all struggle with and today's society. We make commitments to work, our spouses, our children, church, etc. If we aren't spending enough time with the people that really matter in our lives, our relationships will most definitely suffer!

Avoid overcommitting -

1 - don't say yes too quickly

2 - consider the cost

-- What are you giving up?

-- Family time, couple time, sleep

3 - negotiate for when you do have time or provide them a potential referral

4 - set your limits. It's YOUR integrity

5 - serve as a team with your partner, spouse, or family

6 - stop feeling guilty

7 - learn to say no… Practice a lot!

For more information, you can contact Dr. Smith at 1-888-38-MYMBH - that's 1-800-386-9624.

BARGAINOMICS - Judy Bates, the Bargainomics Lady, joined us with some great deals. She found her $17.99 top at Cato’s marked down to $2.99. Whether you’re looking for spring and summer deals or fall and winter items, most stores and websites are loaded with leftovers from both past seasons’ merchandise, so it’s a good time to catch some bargains. Just make sure you’re spending cash – there’s no bargain worth being in debt for. How about a month of free audiobooks and ebooks? You can get unlimited both when you try AllYouCanBooks.com. You’ll have access to over 30,000 Audiobooks, eBooks, and even Foreign Language courses. Download as many audiobooks, ebooks, language audio courses, and language e-workbooks as you want during the free trial and it's all yours to keep. If you decide to stay on as a member, you pay $19.99 a month. You do have to provide your credit card information to get the free trial, but you won’t be billed as long as you cancel before the end of the 30-day free trial. All You Can Books is registered with the Better Business Bureau and has an A rating. If you’re a fan of designer clothing and accessories, but not their prices, check out the website, Tradesy.com. This site puts buyers and sellers together and offers new and used designer label items at big discounts. For example, this Tory Burch sweater sold before Judy could even tell us about it, but it was listed as like new and originally retailed for $175. It sold on Tradesy for $15 and shipping was another $8.50. Still, $23.50 isn’t too bad for a $175 designer sweater. Tradesy offers ladies’ clothing, purses, shoes, and even bridal gowns and accessories. Want to learn how to quilt? Springville Library will be offering a free beginning quilting class tomorrow from 9:30-12:30. All materials and equipment are provided, but you’re welcome to bring your own fabric and other supplies. No advance registration needed. Call 205-226-4083 for more information. Remember to find these deals and more at www.Bargainomics.com and follow Judy on social media for even more details!

OUR HOUSE - James Hindman with Bento Construction joins us with pointers on repairing the screens on your windows. He says having the proper tools is a must! He recommends using a four in one screen tool plus a rubber mallet hammer, small hand held metal hack saw, a rasp for rough edges, and a few hand clamps to hold. If you don't have a rasp, he says you can also rub the ends of the screen on the garage or concrete floor to help. James says you must be patient and take your time..... Going fast will mess it up. He also recommends you always measure twice and cut once. And he reminds us that we should not be afraid to read directions. For more information, you can find James Hindman at Bento Construction at 205-405-4347 or www.bentoconstruction.com.

20TH ANNIVERSARY - Janice talked with Bo Bice about memories coming on Good Day Alabama during and after his American Idol experience! Bo performs for us this morning. We celebrate 20 years of Good Day Alabama this week. It first aired in August of 1996.

PET OF THE WEEK - Deborah Morris from the Shelby County Humane Society introduced us to a pet that needs a new home. Her name is Tootsie. For adoptions, call 205-669-3916 or visit www.shelbyhumane.org.

