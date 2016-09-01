Florida braces as TS Hermine picks up speed - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Florida braces as TS Hermine picks up speed

Good morning!  Here are just a few stories we are working on for you this morning on WBRC/Fox6 Good Day Alabama:

Right now, Florida is bracing for hurricane force winds as Tropical Storm Hermine continues to pick up speed and threatens the gulf coast.  Mickey is tracking the storms and will bring you the newest information!

This morning, we're looking at Donald Trump's speech on his immigration policy and it's not showing any signs of softening.  

A story that's getting lots of shares on Facebook.  We'll tell you why a photo of a Birmingham police officer is going viral. 

Also, in the 7-9 a.m. hours: 

Bo Bice joins us in the studio to reflect on his time with us on Good Day Alabama and American Idol! He also performs some music and tells us what he's up to these days! 

The Love Doctor joins us with some advice on not over-committing! 

The Bargainomics Lady joins us with some great deals to save you money! 

We introduce you to our Pet of the Week! 

Jeh Jeh gets ready for the kick-off of college football here in the state of Alabama... he heads out to the Labor Day Classic! 

And we show you how to change out those screens on your windows in Our House! 

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.

