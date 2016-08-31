AP: Pena Nieto says he told Trump that Mexico won't pay for bord - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

news

AP: Pena Nieto says he told Trump that Mexico won't pay for border wall, contradicting Trump

Donald Trump addresses the RNC following his nomination as the party's presidential candidate. (Source: CNN) Donald Trump addresses the RNC following his nomination as the party's presidential candidate. (Source: CNN)

The Associated Press reports that Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto is contradicting a statement made by Donald Trump during his visit to Mexico.

Trump claims that he and Pena Nieto discussed his support for building a wall along the Mexican-U.S. border, but not who will pay for it. Trump has said in the past that he will make Mexico pay for the wall.

Pena Nieto says that he did tell Trump that Mexico won't pay for a border wall.

