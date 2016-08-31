Chelsea residents want traffic signal at busy intersection - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Chelsea residents want traffic signal at busy intersection

CHELSEA, AL (WBRC) -

Residents in the Chelsea Park neighborhood say something needs to be done about the intersection of Chelsea Park Drive and Highway 280, where the entrance/exit to their subdivision currently sits.

A picture recently posted to Facebook shows four cars sitting in the median, which residents say is dangerous.

"I think the main concern is safety," Chelsea city council member-elect Tiffany Bittner said.

With no traffic light, Bittner, who is also a Chelsea Park resident, says the backups and the waiting can seem endless at peak drive times.

"You're looking at probably four, to five, to six minutes or so, waiting in a line of 12 to 20 cars trying to pull out," she said.

In February, residents launched an online petition asking ALDOT to install a traffic signal.  Since then over 500 residents have signed it.

"The bigger problem for folks, and concern is the school buses pulling out of there," Bittner added.

Late Wednesday, an ALDOT spokesperson did confirm the agency has completed a traffic study of the intersection and are in the process of "working on plans."

"What we can do as a council is to listen to the folks that live there.  And have a voice for those folks and share the concern with ALDOT.  And let them know the solution that folks are going to be happy with at the end of the day is putting a red light there," Bittner said.

