ADPH confirms 2 new cases of Zika; total rises to 30 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

ADPH confirms 2 new cases of Zika; total rises to 30

By Alyssa Jewell, Producer
The counties marked in red have had travel-related Zika cases. (Source: WBRC) The counties marked in red have had travel-related Zika cases. (Source: WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) now reports 30 cases of travel-related Zika virus in the state.

Dr. Jim McVay said they have confirmed one new case in Marshall County and a second case in Mobile County.

Here is a list of all the counties impacted right now: Calhoun, Cullman, Etowah, Houston, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lee, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, Mobile, Montgomery, Morgan, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega and Tuscaloosa.

The ADPH continues to ask pregnant women to postpone any trips to areas where the virus could be transmitted.

The ADPH says common symptoms of Zika fever, rash, joint pain, red eyes muscle pain and headache.

The type of mosquito that can carry Zika, the Aedes, spread the illness by feeding on an infected person and then biting other people. They lay their eggs in and near standing water. They also bite during the day.

You can click here for updates on cases in Alabama.

