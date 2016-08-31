Spencer, born May 2000, is a charming boy who enjoys cooking and helping the teacher at school. He likes to stay busy because, as he says, it keeps him out of trouble.

He is very curious and enjoys learning how things work. He likes studying the weather and enjoys drawing and expressing himself through music and the arts. Just being around Spencer will put a smile on your face!

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.