Good Day Alabama: Aug. 31, 2016

JEH JEH LIVE - Children's of Alabama hosts a bone marrow registry drive today as part of Children's of Alabama's commemoration of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. It runs today from 7am until 5pm in the Performance Room at Children's of Alabama. Bone marrow transplants are used as life-saving treatment for deadly cancers and blood disorders including leukemia, lymphoma and sickle cell disease. At Children's, approximately 30 young patients require this life-saving procedure every year. But sadly, the number of children who need a bone marrow transplant far exceeds the number of prospective donors. The number of registered donors from diverse racial and ethnic heritage is especially low, although the need is high. We're committed to a cure and you can be, too, by joining the Be the Match Registry by simply completing a health questionnaire and swabbing your mouth with a cotton swab.

The Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders' unique partnership of local, national and international centers of excellence provides care and treatment for approximately 1,500 children and adolescents with all types of cancers and blood disorders in the state of Alabama and the region each year. The cure rate for childhood cancers has risen from only 50 percent to 84 percent in just the last 20 years and there has been more than a 95 percent reduction in the number of life-threatening sickle cell infections during that time. As a founding member of the Children's Oncology Group – a worldwide clinical trials organization – research and innovative therapies done at Children's and UAB help to save the lives of children right down the street and all over the world. Bone marrow transplants are used as life-saving treatment for deadly cancers and blood disorders including leukemia, lymphoma and sickle cell disease. Patients who do not have a related donor rely on donors from around the world who have been identified through the Be the Match Registry. The Committed to a Cure Marrow Registry Drive seeks to increase the size of the worldwide bone marrow donor pool.

ZOO CREW - Mickey visited with Anna Turkett from the Birmingham Zoo to learn more about the red-flanked dyker. For more information, visit www.birminghamzoo.com.

SUICIDE PREVENTION WEEK - Raising awareness about mental health issues saves lives. Now more than ever, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention wants to spread the message that suicide is preventable. There is no single cause. Suicide most often occurs when stressors exceed current coping abilities of someone suffering from a mental health condition. Unfortunately, suicide is one of the top ten leading causes of death in the United States. Research and education play a key role in the fight against suicide, but simply raising awareness and talking about suicide can make a big impact – Be The Voice. Most people who actively manage their mental health conditions lead fulfilling lives.Studies show that over 90 percent of people who died by suicide were suffering from a mental illness at the time, most often depression. The problem: for every five people who suffer from mental illness, only one seeks treatment.

People suffering from mental illness face many cultural barriers to seeking treatment. Raising awareness about the importance of mental health and suicide prevention creates a culture—in schools and in workplaces—where taking care of mental health is the smart thing to do – and just as important as your physical health. In time for National Suicide Prevention Week next week, Dr. Christine Moutier, AFSP's Chief Medical Officer, discussed what we can do to reduce the suicide rate and how to talk to someone who might concern you. Upcoming Out of the Darkness Walks in our viewing area include one at Westgate Park in Dothan on September 25th, on the University of Alabama campus around the Ferguson Center Plaza and the Quad on October 9th, and at Heardmont Park in Birmingham on November 6th. The walks begin at 2 p.m. at each location.

20TH ANNIVERSARY - Our trip down memory lane today focused on Bill Bolen. We celebrate 20 years of Good Day Alabama. Mr. Bolen dropped by earlier this week to visit with the crew and reflect on his time here at the station and on Good Day Alabama! We shared some of our favorite Mr. Bolen memories, too!

