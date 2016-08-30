AP: Rubio wins GOP nomination to seek second term

Sen. Marco Rubio has earned the support of Florida's Republican voters to seek a second term, a decision he made at the last minute after his failed presidential bid.

Rubio beat millionaire developer Carlos Beruff, the only major GOP candidate to stay in the race after Rubio decided to run for re-election two days before the deadline to make the ballot. He had said for months he wouldn't run again no matter what happened in the presidential race.

Rubio will now face the winner of the Democratic primary, either U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy or U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson.

Republican leaders encouraged Rubio to change his mind, seeing him as the best home to keep his seat in GOP hands as Democrats sought to regain a majority in the Senate.

