Birmingham standoff ends with 4 detained, including man wanted for biting firefighter

Four people, including a man wanted for biting a firefighter in May, are now in custody after being involved in a standoff with multiple law enforcement officers for hours in west Birmingham on Tuesday.

Birmingham police and Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies assisted U.S. Marshals in the standoff at a home near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue Southwest and Mims Street.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Willie Cooks. Law enforcement officials say he is wanted on a warrant for assaulting a firefighter.

Sgt. Bryan Shelton with Birmingham Police said Cooks was at Princeton Baptist Medical Center on May 9 when he became combative and tried to punch a nurse.

A Birmingham firefighter grabbed him to stop him from hurting anyone else and Shelton says that is when Cooks bit the firefighter, injuring him.

Cooks is being taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

Officers could be seen deploying tear gas near the home around 4:15 p.m.

An ambulance also arrived on the scene around 5:30 p.m., but it's unclear if anyone was hurt or if it came as a precaution because of the tear gas.

The New Hope Baptist Church day care is a block down from the house where law enforcement are stationed. The children were evacuated at 2:30 p.m. to the church's main building to move them further away from the law enforcement scene. The day care is located at 1740 Cleburn Avenue.

All students have been evacuated from New Hope's pre-school and daycare. Hear from parents at 5 on @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/2QDZliHqxi — Jamiese Price (@ThePriceReport) August 30, 2016

The Principal of the New Hope Elementary School, Erica Williams, says that her building took in the day care students and the New Hope Baptist Church Preschool children remained in their building.

"Usually when you see all of this police activity. uou don't think its anything good, which it's not," parent Jerome Little said. "My kid is safe. I found out immediately when I got to church."

Williams said teachers and police officers walked approximately 40 day care students to her elementary school. Parents were asked to not try and pick up their kids until they were notified by the school because the area was cordoned off by law enforcement.

