Good Day Alabama: Aug. 30, 2016

JEH JEH LIVE - The Greater Birmingham Home Builders Association gets busy this week building a Habitat Home! There are 13 participants this year- the builders are AGH Homes, Inc, Bluestone Building, LLC, Compass Home Builders, Drake Homes, Embassy Homes, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Birmingham, Harris Doyle Homes, Inc, Lovette Construction, Murphy Home Builders, LLC, Scotch Homes & Land Development Group, Inc, Taylor Burton Company, and J. Wright Building Company.
This blitz is part of a nationwide effort to encourage partnership between local Home Builder Association chapters and Habitat for Humanity to advocate homeownership and affordable housing. More than 1,300 houses have been built nationwide 97 homes have been constructed since 2006 in Birmingham as part of the Blitz partnership. When the builders come in on day one they have slabs poured and plumbing and electrical stubbed so they are able to begin framing right away. Habitat makes it easy by allowing them to deliver things to the site ahead of time and stocking materials so that they are here when they need them.
Habitat recently purchased this land as part of a multi-million dollar investment. Many people in the Birmingham area are familiar with Cascade Plunge and may have enjoyed the pool or had dances or other functions here, so Habitat is excited to be able to be a part of the efforts to revitalize the area. Each affiliate’s family selection committee chooses Habitat homeowners for their local area, based on three criteria - the family’s level of need, their willingness to become partners in the program, and their ability to repay the loan through an affordable payment plan. Visit www.habitatbirmingham.org to learn more about applying for a Habitat home.To volunteer to help this week, check in at the volunteer tent at the entrance from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. until Wednesday.
BETH K - UAB Nutritionist Dr. Beth Kitchin joins us to explain how to make the Calcium Connection. It doesn't matter where you get your calcium – food, supplements, or both – just as long as you get it! Calcium is important for bones. But it does other things as well. It may help control blood pressure and it also plays a role in sending nerve messages, blood clotting, and muscle contractions. Most people need a total of 1000 to 1500 milligrams every day. Here are some tips on how to get the right amount of this bone-building nutrient.
1 c calcium-added almond milk = 450 mg
1 c calcium-added orange juice = 350 mg
1 c milk any type = 300 mg
1 c calcium-added soy milk = 300 mg
1 ounce of cheese = 200 mg
1 small carton of yogurt = 150 mg
1/2 c cooked collard greens = 180 mg
1 ounce almonds = 80 mg
These tips will help you make the calcium connection. But don't go overboard. The upper limit for calcium intake is 2400 mg so be wise and stay below 2000 mg per day to stay on the safe side. For more information about bone health and osteoporosis, visit: www.toneyourbones.org.
MONEY TUESDAY - Michael Wagner with the Welch Group joined us to explain a new tax for some online purchases! For years online retailers have had a strategic advantage over brick and mortar stores by avoiding state income taxes on sales. Since their inception, online retailers who do not have a brick and mortar store in Alabama have not had to pay state or local taxes. There have been several attempts to revise the tax code so that online-only retailers are given the same treatment as traditional retailers. Online-only retailers have argued they remain exempt from state and local sales tax because they did not have a physical presence in the state. In addition, the more than 700 different tax jurisdictions in the state were too numerous and cumbersome for online retailers to easily comply with a tax payment system. The solution the state came up with was the Alabama Simplified Seller Use Tax Remittance Act. The Act was enacted in October of 2015 and its main goal was to capture online-only tax revenue that has historically gone uncollected.
This program allows the eligible sellers to collect, report and remit a flat, fixed rate seller use tax of 8%. Initially, only a handful of online-only retailers voluntarily elected to participate. There are now close to 50 online-only retailers participating and last month, Amazon, America's largest online retailer, announced they would comply with the Act effective November 1, 2016. After that date, all Amazon purchases shipped to an Alabama address will be charged an 8% sellers use tax. The tax will be split 50% to the state, 25 percent to the cities and 25 percent to the counties.
For more information, visit www.welchgroup.com.
ALVIN GARRETT - Janice talked with Alvin Garrett about memories coming on Good Day Alabama as part of Just a Few Cats with Ruben Studdard and again many times over the years with his solo career. We celebrate 20 years of Good Day Alabama this week. It first aired in August of 1996. For more on Alvin, visit www.alvingarrett.com.
ASK THE ANGLER - Reed Montgomery answers viewer questions about fishing. You can contact him with your questions at 205-663-1504 or on his website www.fishingalabama.com - there you can find lake reports, fishing tips, upcoming events, and more.
