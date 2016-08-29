Mother of 4-year-old injured during Brighton shooting speaks - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mother of 4-year-old injured during Brighton shooting speaks

Source: WBRC video Source: WBRC video
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Good evening from the WBRC FOX 6 Newsroom. This is Jonathan Hardison with a look at the stories we're following for you tonight:

It was supposed to be a rally for peace in Brighton Saturday night when someone started shooting, killing one and injuring three others, including a 4-year-old and her mom. Tonight on WBRC FOX6 News at 9, our Jamiese Price is sitting down with that mom to talk about the scariest 30 minutes of her life and what she hopes this can do to stop a violent trajectory her city is on.

They’re back! Hours after UAB broke ground on a new athletic training facility for their resurrected football team, the Blazers hit the field tonight for the Green and Gold game. Hannah Ward is live from campus tonight with Blazer fans already psyched for what’ll happen a year from this week—the start of the Blazers first regular season since the program (almost) died a year ago.

New on WBRC FOX6 News at 10, J-P’s expecting an update in his modeling forecasts for his First Alert: Trouble in the Gulf. Just before 10 tonight he’ll have access to brand new numbers and storm tracks to plot this weather system heading into the Gulf and we’ll have it for you first tonight right at 10.

Keep up with the latest news on WBRC.com, in the WBRC News app, and follow me on Twitter @FOX6Hardison and on Facebook.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly