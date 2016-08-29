Mother of 4-year-old injured during Brighton shooting speaks

Good evening from the WBRC FOX 6 Newsroom. This is Jonathan Hardison with a look at the stories we're following for you tonight:



It was supposed to be a rally for peace in Brighton Saturday night when someone started shooting, killing one and injuring three others, including a 4-year-old and her mom. Tonight on WBRC FOX6 News at 9, our Jamiese Price is sitting down with that mom to talk about the scariest 30 minutes of her life and what she hopes this can do to stop a violent trajectory her city is on.



They’re back! Hours after UAB broke ground on a new athletic training facility for their resurrected football team, the Blazers hit the field tonight for the Green and Gold game. Hannah Ward is live from campus tonight with Blazer fans already psyched for what’ll happen a year from this week—the start of the Blazers first regular season since the program (almost) died a year ago.



New on WBRC FOX6 News at 10, J-P’s expecting an update in his modeling forecasts for his First Alert: Trouble in the Gulf. Just before 10 tonight he’ll have access to brand new numbers and storm tracks to plot this weather system heading into the Gulf and we’ll have it for you first tonight right at 10.

