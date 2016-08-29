Man arrested, charged for sexual abuse of a child while employed at a day care

Bessemer police have arrested a man and charged him with inappropriately touching a 3-year-old while he was employed at a day care.

Police say that Tony Earl Mayweather was working at a day care in Bessemer as a custodian when he touched the victim on November 8, 2013. Police say he is no longer employed at the day care.

He is charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years-old.

He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on August 25, 2016.

Sgt. Miles says that there was a delay in bringing charges against Mayweather in part because the child moved out of the area with their mother following the incident.

Attempts to reach the day care were not successful.

This is a developing story so please check back for updates.

