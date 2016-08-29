Man arrested, charged for sexual abuse of a child while employed - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Man arrested, charged for sexual abuse of a child while employed at a day care

Tony Earl Mayweather's booking photo. (Source: Jefferson Co. Jail) Tony Earl Mayweather's booking photo. (Source: Jefferson Co. Jail)
BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

Bessemer police have arrested a man and charged him with inappropriately touching a 3-year-old while he was employed at a day care.

Police say that Tony Earl Mayweather was working at a day care in Bessemer as a custodian when he touched the victim on November 8, 2013. Police say he is no longer employed at the day care.

He is charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years-old.

He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on August 25, 2016.

Sgt. Miles says that there was a delay in bringing charges against Mayweather in part because the child moved out of the area with their mother following the incident.

Attempts to reach the day care were not successful.

This is a developing story so please check back for updates.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly