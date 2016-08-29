WBRC FOX6 Sideline Week 2 preview - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

sports

WBRC FOX6 Sideline Week 2 preview

(Source: WBRC) (Source: WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

We can't believe it's already Week 2 of the high school football regular season!

Below you can find the list of games we'll feature during the show with highlights.

And of course we'll have even more scores for you on Twitter @WBRCSideline and in the WBRC Sideline Plus app for iOS and Android.

  • Sheldon's Game of the Week: Vestavia at Spain Park
  • Jeh Jeh's Game of the Week: Pell City at Gardendale
  • Hewitt-Trussville at Gadsden City
  • Piedmont at Glencoe
  • Ramsay at Shades Valley
  • Elmore County at Leeds
  • Moody at Briarwood
  • Wetumpka at Chelsea
  • Parker at Homewood
  • Hueytown at John Carroll
  • Mountain Brook at Hoover
  • Selma at Bessemer City
  • Walker at Clay-Chalkville
  • Oak Mountain at Huffman
  • Wenonah at Woodlawn
  • Center Point at Carver
  • Pinson Valley at Minor
  • Fairfield at Pleasant Grove
  • Thompson at Tuscaloosa Co.
  • Hillcrest at Northridge
  • Brookwood at Paul Bryant
  • Demopolis at Central-Tuscaloosa
  • Falkville at Cleveland
  • Benjamin Russell at Pelham

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly