WBRC FOX6 Sideline Week 2 preview

We can't believe it's already Week 2 of the high school football regular season!
Below you can find the list of games we'll feature during the show with highlights.
And of course we'll have even more scores for you on Twitter @WBRCSideline and in the WBRC Sideline Plus app for iOS and Android.
Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.