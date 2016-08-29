FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Trouble in the Gulf but weather is dry in Ala.

We're looking at mostly dry conditions across the state this afternoon with scattered clouds.

Temperatures are climbing into the lower 90s this afternoon. Expect a clear sky tonight with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Rain chances are expected to remain low through the rest of the week. I'd expect rain chances less than 20 percent through the Labor Day weekend.

TROUBLE IN THE GULF: We're watching Tropical Depression 9 that is expected to strengthen later this evening. The system is about 170 miles from Key West, Fla. and tracking to the west. We are expecting a turn to the north in the coming days.

We will likely see this system develop into Tropical Storm Hermine and move into the central Gulf of Mexico. The sea-surface temperatures in that area of the Gulf range from 86 to 88 degrees. The lack of wind shear and warm water will favor strengthening. It is unlikely we will see a hurricane, but a tropical storm is likely to move into the "Big Bend" area of Florida late this week. While it is unlikely we would see a landfall west of Panama City, Fla. We still need to watch this system closely. Most models are indicating a turn toward the northeast and into Florida. We will watch for this change carefully.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Expect mostly sunny skies with only a few clouds developing during the afternoon. Highs Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid 90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Rain chances will likely remain low through the weekend.

