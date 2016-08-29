Man tries, fails to rob bank in Graysville

Surveillance images of the suspect. (Source: Jefferson Co. deputies)

Jefferson County authorities are looking for the man who tried, and failed, to rob a bank in Graysville.

The attempted robbery happened around 1 p.m. Monday in the drive-thru at the Regions Bank on 2nd Avenue Southwest.

Deputies say the suspect pulled into the drive thru of the bank and passed the teller a note demanding money in $50 and $100 denominations.

However, deputies say he left empty-handed.

The suspect is described as a black male with a mustache wearing women's sunglasses and a curly black wig. He was driving a black Ford Fusion.

No one was hurt and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, please call deputies at 205-325-1450 or make an anonymous tip by calling 205-254-7777.

