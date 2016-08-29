Good Day Alabama: Aug. 29, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live this morning at Elite Fitness located on Highway 150 with owner Brad Bearden. For more information please call 205-552-5780 or log onto www.bhampersonaltraining.com.

COASTAL DINNER PARTY - Trace Barnett, the Bitter Socialite, showed us the how-to on hosting a coastal themed dinner party perfect for Labor Day! Throwing a dinner party with a little coastal flair is a great way to transport your guests to a little piece of paradise without leaving the comforts of home. Begin by sticking with a neutral pallet of white, cream, or tan with just a pop of subtle color. One easy way to achieve this look is by layering the table with a variety of linens, dishes, and beachy accents. Choose a table covering with a heavy weft to mimic the interesting textures of the shore. Placemats in a natural fiber showcase place settings and create almost a "seagrass" vibe. Simple, oversized dinnerware exude a casual luxury and showcase food beautifully. White, bone china place card holders in the shape of shells hold names of prolific maritime figures. I always mix it up when entertaining and place guests at different seats from their partners. Let them draw at random a name and find their seat at that corresponding place card. Vintage napkins in a fun print add a bit of whimsy and feel right at home with gold utensils. Never be afraid to incorporate formal cutlery in even the most casual of settings. Wooden or coral-handled flatware would also be a great choice. For the centerpiece, create a focal point by placing an oversized piece of driftwood, or fallen branches right down the center of the table. Leaves from a banana tree or palm fronds add a pop of green and ensure that the table covering is not soiled. Glass objects, like these old power line insulators, closely resemble sea glass and have great shape to add visual appeal. Just a couple small, eye-catching objects are needed to make a bold impact. To add that final touch, place a shell that's been properly sanitized in each place setting for your guests to take home as a souvenir. A coastal dinner party would not be complete without a menu plucked straight from the sea. Light, summer fair that's as easy as it is delicious is the order of the day. A simply fish and fresh seasonal side paired with the perfect white wine exude casual, summer elegance. For our menu, we chose Oven-roasted redfish, roasted okra, loaded southern grits, and lavender peach popsicles for dessert. For more ideas, visit www.thebittersocialite.com.

UAB GROUNDBREAKING/COACH CLARK - The UAB Department of Athletics hosts a groundbreaking ceremony for the Football Operations Center and Legacy Pavilion today at 9am. In December 2014 President Ray Watts shut down the football program. After public outcry and a lot of community support, the school announced it would bring back football in 2017. Right now coach Bill Clark has a football team but it won't play any games this fall. The players will, however, have several scrimmages. Clare talked with Coach Clark this morning about the scrimmages, the new facility, and what to expect from the team next year. Tonight at 5 p.m. is Blazer Fan Fest on the West Campus Athletic Fields, which will be followed by the Green and Gold Game at 7 p.m. at BBVA Compass Field -- the home of UAB Soccer.

JEFFCO SCHOOLS - The Jefferson County International Baccalaureate program is expanded to include middle school students. Jefferson county's programs have been consistently nationally ranked as one of the best in the country. Betsy Sanchez joins us this morning to explain how to apply. The application window has been re-opened for 2016-2017 6th-grade students only. The window closes August 31. To apply, please download and submit the application found on the website at http://www.jefcoed.com/cms/One.aspx?pageId=145207&objectId.25155=146372&contextId.25155=146370&parentId.25155=146371 to Betsy Sanchez at bsanchez@jefcoed.com. The board has approved a tuition waver for the 2016-2017 school year for grades 6th - 8th only. This waiver applies to students who are not zoned to Jefferson County Schools and are accepted to the JCIB Middle School.

ASK THE GARDENER - Alabama Cooperative Extension Agent Sallie Lee took questions from viewers about their gardening needs. You can reach her at the Extension office with your questions at 205-879-6964 ext 11.

20TH ANNIVERSARY - Good Day Alabama celebrates 20 years of bringing you the top news stories, community events, some laughter, and entertainment! The first show aired on August 12, 1996. We take time this week to celebrate with some of our biggest guests and moments from the years. We hope you'll enjoy this trip down memory lane with us!

DON'T THINK TWICE - Mike talked with actor and comedian Mike Birbiglia about his new film - Don't Think Twice. In "Don't Think Twice," for eleven years, an improv group called The Commune has reigned as the big fish in the small pond of their New York improv theater. Commune members Miles, Samantha, Jack, Allison, Bill and Lindsay invent comedy without a script and without a net. They're ingenious, they're fast, and they build on each others' ideas like best friends – which they also are. Night after night they kill on stage and wait for their big break. Day after day they work menial jobs to support themselves. Then they get news that their theater is shutting down, and scouts from a hit TV show come to a performance looking for talent. Only two cast members get the nod, upsetting the dynamic of the group and leaving its future in doubt. Relationships begin to crack as six best friends face the truth that not all of them will make it, and for some, it may be time to give up on the dream and move on. From the creator of "This American Life" and with a top-flight ensemble of comic actors including Keegan-Michael Key, Gillian Jacobs, Kate Micucci, Chris Gethard, Tami Sagher and Birbiglia, "Don't Think Twice" tells a nuanced story of friendship, aspiration and the pain and promise of change. "Don't Think Twice" is rated R. It opens in theaters in our area this weekend. For more information, visit http://dontthinktwicemovie.com.

