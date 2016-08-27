Sheldon: Clay-Chalkville earns win in wild game against Bessemer City

Clay-Chalkville sophomore quarterback Willie Miller grew up Friday night.

The young QB scored the go-ahead touchdown with 40 seconds in regulation as the Cougars held off Bessemer City 33-30.

"I had fun! My teammates were picking me up and encouraging me all game long. It was fun and we battled for the win," Miller said after celebrating the victory.

Miller scored the game winner on a quarterback design run around the left side. In all Miller accounted for three scores, a touchdown pass to Nico Collins and two rushing touchdowns.

The win improves Clay-Chalkville to 2-0. More importantly, Miller now knows he belongs as the Cougars quarterback.

