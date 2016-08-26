Jeh Jeh: Mountain Brook beats Helena

It was a game with big time players making big time plays: Mountain Brook of Class 7A, taking on the Class 6A Helena Huskies.

Even though the classifications are different, these guys had an all war.

First play of the game, Helena quarterback Riley Davis handed it off to Devan Walker who reversed it to Lawson Peoples for a reverse pass to Cade Pugh, a linebacker who got a dream of catching a touchdown pass for 80 yards.

Huskies were up 7-0. But Mountain Brook has a really good running back by the name of Harold Joyner.

Joyner scored two 11-yards touchdown in the first half to put the Spartans up 14-7. Then Joyner, in a bit of irony, reversed it to his teammate Sean Elmore to score a 22-yard touchdown.

The Spartans took the lead 21-7 at halftime.

The only other score in the game was in the fourth quarter after a great interception by Cade Pugh who stepped in front of Hamp Sisson’s pass. And Riley Davis tossed a 31-yard touchdown to Randall Tolbert to make it 21-14.

The Huskies ran out of time. Mountain Brook is now 2-0. The Huskies fall to 0-1 on the season. But there will be another battle next week.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.